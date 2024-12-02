When choosing a compact track loader, prioritize comfort and performance features for long, efficient job site use. Look for advanced controls, visibility aids, climate control, spacious cabs, and ergonomic designs to enhance productivity and reduce operator fatigue.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat With the increased demand for these machines on a variety of job sites, OEMs have prioritized innovative, ergonomic comfort features without sacrificing power so operators can tackle tough jobs with less fatigue.

Today's compact track loader models are more powerful, productive, efficient and comfortable than ever. Their popularity has soared as they are now seen as an all-day job site tool.

If you are in the market for a new compact track loader, here is what to look for when evaluating the operation and comfort features.

Control, Productivity

Convenience can start at the very beginning with technological features like keyless ignition, display screens, intuitive controls and high-quality attachment systems for your compact track loader. Keyless ignition improves contractors' time savings and efficiency.

For compact track loaders with the 7 in. touch display, on-screen attachment control provides valuable information to operators when it comes to monitoring and positioning attachments as well as providing tips for using attachments effectively. Additionally, large, waterproof, scratch-resistant LCD touch displays allow operators to see information clearly inside the cab. Operators won't even have to take their gloves off to use the touch screen.

To further support optimum productivity and performance, operators are opting for Bobcat selectable joystick control, or SJC, for their compact track loaders. With SJC, you control your loader and attachments easily and comfortably with next-level customization and control.

Low-effort joysticks allow operators to control all machine functions with their hands, and this also is loaded with several exclusive features that adapt to the loader's performance to specific job requirements.

During inclement weather, no operator wants to make repeated trips in and out of the cab. Bobcat's Power Bob-Tach attachment mounting system allows operators to effortlessly switch between non-hydraulic attachments without having to exit the cab. Other features that keep operators productive include two-speed travel, automatic ride control and dual-direction bucket positioning.

These types of on-demand features will reduce your travel time across job sites, carry material faster across rough terrain and minimize spilling and maximize efficiency when using buckets, respectively.

Visibility

Cab-forward designs with optional features like clear-side enclosures and rear-view cameras offer optimal visibility while using a compact track loader. When working at night or inclement weather conditions, LED lighting can make it easier for operators to see where they're moving and depositing materials.

Environment

Heating and air conditioning is an expected commodity today. Look for compact track loaders that come with these two features, as well as easy to open side windows for increased air circulation. Heated air-ride seats also will keep you warm during the winter and make your ride less bumpy when working on rough terrain.

Pressurized cabs that add efficiency to heat and air conditioning systems along with reducing noise and vibration and minimize the debris and dirt that enters the cab allowing you and your team to enjoy working throughout the day. It also reduces noise and vibration, too, allowing operators to focus more on their job tasks rather than their surrounding environments. This results in higher productivity.

Even the smallest features, such as charging and USB ports, Bluetooth radios and device connectivity to take calls from the cab, storage bins and cup holders can make a significant difference to operators.

Space

Since operators are spending more time in cabs, it's important to ensure they have plenty of room. Make sure cabs have a large door with lower thresholds to allow for easier entry and exit. Prioritize larger cabs with ample arm, leg and shoulder room so operators remain comfortable during long, busy days.

Driving Productivity (literally)

With challenging labor shortages, stressful project deadlines and harsh job site conditions — comfort is an especially critical aspect of machine design that makes a positive impact on your operator and the bottom line.

So, when it comes to selecting the right compact track loader, don't think you have to sacrifice comfort to achieve maximum performance and efficiency. Today, machines are designed with innovative, ergonomic comfort features so you can overcome job site challenges with less fatigue.

