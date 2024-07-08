Rendering courtesy of the University of Alabama at Birmingham The eight-story, 228,735-sq. ft. facility will include wet and dry research laboratories and research support spaces, which will provide the flexibility necessary for investigators from various disciplines to utilize the space.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) broke ground June 28 on a new eight-story, $190 million facility for its Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and College of Arts and Sciences.

The new Biomedical Research and Psychology Building at UAB was made possible by $152 million in federal funding and championed by retired U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

It will house research-intensive faculty from the Heersink School of Medicine and the Department of Psychology, which continue to be highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report, according to a news release from the university.

"We are deeply grateful to Sen. Richard Shelby for his legacy of leadership and advocacy for federal research funding that fuels life-changing discoveries at UAB, our sister campuses in the University of Alabama System, and other research institutions nationally," UAB President Ray L. Watts noted at the project's construction kickoff event.

"The addition of this state-of-the-art facility will help us build on our $780 million in annual research expenditures and continue the most successful era of research in UAB history," he continued. "Most importantly, it will allow us to expand our research portfolio to save and improve more lives."

The $152 million of federal funding, which makes up 80 percent of the project's budget, was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining 20 percent, or $38 million, is coming from other sources, UAB announced.

Shelby said his support of the project was bolstered by the trust and confidence in UAB, the University of Alabama System Office and the UA System Board of Trustees. That trust was inspired over many years, he added, and has been marked by unmistakable returns on investments, both financially and in its impact on people.

"Serving the people of our great state and nation — and ensuring that resources are used prudently and strategically — was both a great responsibility and profoundly rewarding," he said. "I know UAB's commitment to serve and help as many people as possible will multiply the value of this federal investment by delivering life-changing education and discoveries, and I look forward to seeing the results."

New Building to Provide Flexibility to Med School

Construction on the new building is happening on a site in the heart of campus, just north of University Boulevard and west of 16th Street South, across from the Heersink School of Medicine's Volker Hall.

The eight-story, 228,735-sq.-ft. Biomedical Research and Psychology facility is designed to include wet and dry research laboratories and research support spaces, each geared toward providing the flexibility necessary for investigators from various disciplines to utilize. That flexibility also will allow students, faculty and staff to optimize the utilization of space, enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, and share equipment and resources. Offices and administrative support areas also will be included.

"This building is a major stride forward in our research endeavors and critical to our goal of advancing discoveries that impact human health," said Anupam Agarwal, senior vice president for medicine and dean of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. "The labs in this new, modern space will grow our capacity to house research-intensive faculty of the Heersink School of Medicine, ultimately facilitating discoveries that have a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve in Birmingham and far beyond."

Activity-based layouts will be used to promote collaboration and provide easier access to resources and safe environments, according to a news release from the university. Occupants will also have access to various work platforms to promote maximum creativity and productivity.

Modern facilities like the Biomedical Research and Psychology Building advance the aims of Forging Ahead, UAB's strategic plan, as well as its Research Strategic Initiative: Growth with Purpose, which will enable the university to substantially increase its impact throughout Alabama and beyond by reaching $1 billion in research expenditures.

"I am looking forward to the many collaborative opportunities this building will bring about," said College of Arts and Sciences Dean Kecia Thomas. "Psychology and Medicine have had a long and productive relationship, and this building will embody this relationship and serve as a conduit for growing new joint collaborations in the future."

The facility's design was completed by Williams Blackstock Architects, and its construction is being performed by Brasfield & Gorrie LLC. Both firms are based in Birmingham.

"This building will stand prominently as a lasting testament to Senator Shelby's commitment to biomedical research, and the innovations and the knowledge cultivated here will honor his outstanding legacy," said UA System Interim Chancellor Sid J. Trant. "I thank Senator Shelby for his commitment to service and commend President Watts, his team, and the UA System Board of Trustees for the strategic vision and commitment that will bring this transformational project to reality."

Construction of the Biomedical Research and Psychology Building is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026, UAB noted.

