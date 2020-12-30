The two-floor CMA building, projected to open in 2022, will include offices and meeting rooms as well as manufacturing and lab space. (Institute for Advanced Learning and Research rendering)

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) announced Dec. 22 that it had broken ground on a $25.5 million, 51,250-sq.-ft. manufacturing center on its Danville, Va., campus.

The Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA) will offer space for manufacturing companies establishing or expanding their presence in southern Virginia. The project is funded by the commonwealth of Virginia and the Danville Regional Foundation and is being built in cooperation with Virginia's Division of Engineering and Buildings.

"Southern Virginia is a top location for advanced manufacturers from across the globe, and the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will undoubtedly help attract more of them to the region," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. "This state-of-the-art facility will play an important role in driving economic development and innovation in Virginia, while also helping the existing Danville-Pittsylvania business community grow and thrive."

The two-floor CMA building, projected to open in 2022, will include offices and meeting rooms as well as manufacturing and lab space.

A collaboration of several companies is building the center, including Dewberry, a Fairfax engineering firm; Blair Construction, in Gretna, Va.; Master Engineers & Designers, based in Lynchburg; Richmond's Dunlap & Partners Engineering; and Site Collaborative, a North Carolina landscape architect.

"Our new Center for Manufacturing Advancement will allow companies to interface with one another, technology providers and students to leverage space, collaboration and equipment opportunities for their own growth and advancement," said Troy Simpson, IALR director of advanced manufacturing, in a statement.

The IALR is a political subdivision of the commonwealth of Virginia and was established to diversify southern Virginia's economy. It facilitates and leads economic transformation across the state's southern counties via advanced learning, applied research, advanced manufacturing, conference services and economic development.

"The vision for this center is bold, and it will have an enormous impact on our region's future by providing the resources and environment for innovators and manufacturers to come together and create new products," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a press release. "I look forward to seeing what products and innovations come out of this center in the years to come and the new opportunities that will be available for our citizens."