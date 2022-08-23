Installation of a temporary drainage culvert to restore public access to State Route 89 in Markleeville after recent rains and mudslides damaged the roadway making it impassable. (Caltrans photo)

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is performing emergency work to install a temporary water passage (culvert) on State Route (SR) 89 near Markleeville, Alpine County, in an effort to reopen the highway following a devastating mudslide on Aug. 3.

SR 89 currently is closed from Turtle Rock Park to SR 4 due to the mudslide and debris flow in the Tamarack Fire burn scar area that washed out a culvert at Millberry Creek, north of town.

Construction crews are working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to install the new water passage and repair the road. Caltrans estimates it will be able to open both lanes by the end of August or beginning of September, although the timeline is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, the availability of equipment and/or materials and other construction-related issues.

The emergency work also includes the construction of a temporary road for emergency responders only.

Markleeville is open for business and visitors can access the community via the SR 89 Monitor Pass and the SR 4 Ebbetts Pass.

