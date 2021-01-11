The telescoping grapple saw is safer for the workers and reduces the need for workers to climb trees.

Construction crews, in conjunction with the California Department of Transportation, have started to utilize a new technology that will make their jobs a lot easier.

Starting in Alameda County, construction workers have begun to use an automated system for the removal of deteriorating trees in the California area.

"Some of these trees are determined to be dead, dying, diseased or structurally deficient and are marked for removal," said Chicanda Davis, public information officer of Caltrans. "California has suffered a major drought, which has impacted the trees throughout California. Caltrans Bay Area is doing something to prevent the future damages by removing these trees before they become a hazard."

Removing these trees has allowed Caltrans to use a new technology that provides cost savings and is faster than methods in the past.

"The telescoping grapple saw is safer for the workers and reduces the need for workers to climb trees to take them down," Michael Sisson, TGS trainer of Arborworks, said. "This new technology will allow crews to reduce project time significantly. It no longer has to put a guy in a bucket or a tree. We can now utilize this equipment. It's safer to take a tree down. That truck does it all in one. It grabs the tree, cuts the tree, safely brings it down to the chip crews to chip."

With this new technology, a tree can be gripped and sawed all in one motion. All without risking injury to workers who would otherwise have to perform the same duties as a grapple saw.

"This new technology allowed Caltrans to keep our workers safe on the ground," Jones said.

