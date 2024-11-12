Construction Edge Equipment, a family-owned dealership, opens a new location in Temple, Texas, offering expanded services and inventory. The facility features service bays, showroom, and new product lines, with a focus on customer support, maintenance, and growth in Central Texas.

Photo courtesy of Construction Edge An aerial shot of Construction Edge’s new Temple, Texas, dealership showcases its extensive array of heavy machinery.

Construction Edge Equipment, a family-owned dealership that began in 2009 with just $5,000 in teeth, tracks and blades sold out of the back of a pickup, has expanded with a new facility at 100 B Clarence Road in Temple, Texas, open as of October 2024.

This location, like its Waco dealership, supports Construction Edge's mission of bringing quality service and equipment to the local construction industry while upholding the family values central to its success.

Facility Overview, Services

Located conveniently along Interstate 35, the new location offers ample space to display a wider range of inventory, parts and rental options. The expansion is twice the size of the previous Temple facility, allowing the company to add dedicated service bays, a new showroom and an extensive equipment yard.

With 12 service bays and an in-house hydraulic hose shop, the facility offers repair services and minimizes equipment downtime for customers.

Construction Edge's facility also introduces new product equipment lines such as Kearney and Diamond T trailers, meeting the growing demands of regional contractors and owner-operators. Additionally, the dealership carries trusted lines like Wacker Neuson, ASV, Yanmar, Kato and Kioti, offering a selection that includes skid steers, excavators, compact track loaders and compact tractors.

"We're excited to offer our customers more options and enhanced support. This facility allows us to maintain our community-focused service while adapting to meet new needs," founder Robby Weatherby said.

Key Personnel, Family Involvement

A cornerstone of Construction Edge's success is its dedicated team, many of whom have been with the company for years. Brad Billeck, the service manager, has worked alongside Weatherby since the early days with Bobcat. Known for his skill and commitment, Billeck runs the shop with a meticulous focus on quality service.

Photo courtesy of Construction Edge

Jeff Johnson, a construction salesman, brings extensive industry experience and a tireless work ethic. General Manager Raymond Schimschat has been a valued part of the team since 2015, overseeing operations and ensuring top-quality service across locations.

Weatherby's family is deeply involved in the business.

Daughter Lyndsay Weatherby handles marketing and online retail, ensuring Construction Edge's presence remains strong across digital platforms and customer touchpoints. His oldest son, Robert Weatherby, manages the parts department in Temple. Son Ben Weatherby assists with rentals and parts in Waco, and his youngest son, William Weatherby, also supports that store. His wife, Jessica Weatherby, handles accounts management.

Committed to Customer Support, Training

Construction Edge prioritizes quick and reliable service, particularly for small owner-operators. With expanded in-house capabilities, the team can produce custom hoses and perform repairs efficiently, ensuring quick turnaround times. The parts department now boasts a 94 percent fulfillment rate within 24 hours, allowing customers to stay on track with minimal disruption.

Preventative maintenance is a team focus.

"We really hammer home the importance of preventative maintenance," Weatherby said, emphasizing the company's dedication to reducing downtime and expenses. "Our goal is to help our customers drastically reduce their repair costs."

The team's expertise and dedication have not gone unnoticed.

Construction Edge was recognized by both Wacker Neuson and Yanmar for achieving an impressive market share, showing the dealership's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Factory training programs further bolster the team's expertise, with technicians attending in-house and manufacturer-led sessions to stay current with the industry.

Looking Forward

Construction Edge remains committed to growth.

Weatherby attributed the company's achievements to "answered prayers and a loyal customer base," expressing optimism for continued expansion and service improvements. As the company looks to the future, it plans to explore growth opportunities in Central Texas, adapting to market shifts while staying true to the communities it serves.

Customers are invited to visit the new store and meet the team that makes Construction Edge a trusted partner in the construction industry.

