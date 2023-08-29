List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Construction Equipment Guide Welcomes Natalie Spain as Ed Bryden Retires

    Tue August 29, 2023 - Midwest Edition #18
    CEG


    Natalie Spain
    Natalie Spain

    Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) announced Natalie Spain has joined its sales team, taking over for Ed Bryden, who is retiring in September after 20 years with the company. Spain's territory includes Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, eastern and southeastern Indiana in the Midwest, as well as western Pennsylvania and West Virginia in the Northeast.

    Spain has 22 years of experience in sales and marketing, most recently as a sales and advertising consultant of Annie's Publishing. She also is a certified professional salesperson of the National Association of Sales Professionals.

    "I am very excited and grateful to work, learn and grow with the Construction Equipment Guide team," said Spain. "It is my passion to connect with and serve clients and appreciate the opportunity to help promote client brands and goods. I'm happy to be a part of the CEG team and am eager to meet and collaborate with all the staff and clients."

    "We welcome Natalie to CEG and are excited to have her on board," said Joe McKeon, Midwest publisher of Construction Equipment Guide. "Her experience with sales and relationship building make her a good fit and we look forward to introducing her to our Midwest and Northeast customers."

    Bryden began his career with CEG in September 2003 as a Midwest sales representative. In 2012, he added western Pennsylvania and West Virginia to his territory. He plans to spend more time with his family, traveling and taking up hobbies he hasn't had time to pursue.

    "It's been an incredibly rewarding experience and a great honor to represent Construction Equipment Guide these past 20 years," said Bryden. "Throughout my time with the company, I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the best people in the construction equipment marketplace. I'm grateful to the McKeon family and everyone at Construction Equipment Guide and especially the clients who've chosen to work with me toward promoting their companies and equipment."

    "On behalf of CEG, we want to thank Ed for 20 years of dedicated service to CEG and wish him all the best in his retirement," said McKeon.

    To reach Natalie Spain, call 260-760-0521 or email [email protected]. CEG




