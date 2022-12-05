Jeff Rehley

Monroe Tractor has named Jeff Rehley as branch manager of its Adams Center, N.Y., location.

Rehley joins Monroe Tractor with a variety of senior-level sales and operational leadership roles within the fuel and energy markets. Most recently, he held the senior VP of operations position with Hellers Gas.

Rehley has served the central 1000 Island and Adirondack regions for many years, and is very familiar with Monroe's agricultural customer base.

"Jeff's leadership experience, as well as his proven sales and market development successes, make him an ideal leader for our northern N.Y. regions," said Greg Downing, director of operations. "He comes to us with a fully developed understanding of the importance of customer service and is committed to supporting our agricultural customers with urgency. We're very excited to partner with Jeff."

For more information, visit monroetractor.com.

