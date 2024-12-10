List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Construction On New Chocolate Factory in Texas Begins in January

    Chewters Chocolates is set to build a $20.5 million chocolate factory in Rockwall, Texas, starting construction in January 2023. The facility will feature four production lines, a retail store, and tours. Chewters plans to invest $40 million, create 120 jobs, and produce their organic brand Chocxo.

    Tue December 10, 2024 - West Edition #25
    Dallas Morning News


    Another view of the Chewters Chocolate facility.
    Photo courtesy of Rockwall Economic Development Corp.
    Another view of the Chewters Chocolate facility.
    Another view of the Chewters Chocolate facility.   (Photo courtesy of Rockwall Economic Development Corp.) The planned Chewters Chocolate facility.   (Photo courtesy of Rockwall Economic Development Corp.)

    Chewters Chocolates of Delta, British Columbia, will begin building a multi-million-dollar chocolate factory in Rockwall, Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

    The firm plans to build a 225,000-sq.-ft. facility at 2911 Discovery Blvd. in Rockwall Technology Park, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

    Construction is likely to start in January and be completed in mid-2026. The estimated construction costs are $20.5 million, according to the Dallas Morning News.

    The Rockwall Economic Development Corp. originally announced the planned factory in 2022. There will be up to four chocolate production lines, a warehouse, office space and a small retail store. The company also plans to offer self-guided tours with glass viewing halls.

    Chewters specializes in its organic, low-sugar chocolate brand Chocxo. It was founded in 1984 and produces nut butter cups, bars, squares, filled chocolates and more, according to the company's website.

    Chewters previously said it planned to invest more than $40 million in the facility and add 120 employees, according to the paper.

    "The ChocXO project breaking ground is a great Christmas present for the Rockwall community," Rockwall EDC President Phil Wagner said in a statement. "This Canadian manufacturer will be a fantastic addition to the world leaders that are already in the Rockwall Technology Park across various industries."




