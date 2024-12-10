DFW Airport begins construction on Terminal F, its first new terminal since 2005. The $1.6 billion program includes a 400,000-sq.-ft. concourse with modern amenities and innovative modular construction techniques. Terminal F aims to enhance customer experience and prepare DFW for future growth.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) celebrated the beginning of construction on Terminal F — the airport's sixth terminal and the first new construction of an entire terminal at DFW since 2005.

Airport officials and project partners gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking at the site of the new terminal, which will feature a double-loaded concourse with 15 gates and modernized customer amenities.

"The new Terminal F will expand the airport's footprint with state-of-the-art facilities that align with our first-in-class customer experience and operation as we support the historic rise in air travel to and from the North Texas region," said Sean Donohue, DFW's CEO. "By utilizing modular construction techniques that we first pioneered with the High-C Gates, we will deliver Terminal F using technology at a scale that's unique among airport development projects."

"I am excited to see the momentum continue at DFW Airport with the start of construction on Terminal F," Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson said. "This new terminal will be another important gateway to our thriving city, enhancing and growing connectivity to and from Dallas. I'm thrilled to watch this monumental project come to life and expand one of Dallas' greatest assets as we prepare for even more historic growth in air travel and throughout our region."

Terminal F Prepares DFW for Future

DFW's $1.6 billion Terminal F program will deliver an all-new experience for customers, featuring a 400,000-sq.-ft. concourse. An expansion of Terminal E is also included in the program that will add more than 100,000 sq. ft. of new check-in, security and baggage claim facilities dedicated to customers flying to or from Terminal F.

Customers using Terminal F will check in at Terminal E and connect between both facilities with a quick one-terminal transfer via the airport's Skylink system, which will welcome a new station above Terminal F when the terminal is anticipated to open in 2027.

Terminal F was strategically designed for the future, setting DFW up to expand Terminal F with additional gates and other supporting facilities. Combined with other ongoing expansions in Terminal A and Terminal C, DFW's extensive construction programs are set to deliver 24 net new contact gates to prepare the airport and its airline partners for continued growth.

DFW Going Monumental with Modular Construction

DFW proved the major benefits that modular construction brings to airports when it used the innovative technique to rebuild five gates in Terminal C in 2022. Now, DFW is taking the method to a new industry-leading scale with several terminal projects, including Terminal F.

The Terminal F pre-fabrication site has already seen preparations where the modules will be built before being moved across the airfield for installation at the final terminal site. Compared to traditional construction methods where all activity takes place on the site of the new facility, modular construction increases project efficiencies and expedites construction timelines with major construction activity taking place simultaneously at two sites.

The design-build team for the Terminal F concourse and Skylink station is Innovation Next+, a joint venture comprised of Archer Western Construction, Turner Construction Co., Phillips May Corp., H.J. Russell & Co. and CARCON Industries, with PGAL, Gensler and Muller2 as design team members.

"Innovation Next+ Joint Venture is excited and proud to be DFW's design-build partner on this new Terminal F project. This project will lead the industry in modular construction and reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and a positive community impact," said Michael Whelan, president at Archer Western Construction, the leading member of Innovation Next+ Joint Venture.

"Through our partnership with Turner Construction, Phillips May, H.J. Russell, CARCON and our lead designer PGAL, we look forward to setting the new standard in forward-thinking construction, while remaining committed to our culture of safety and quality."

Additionally, modular construction is well under way with the expansion of Terminal C and will be used for the expansion of Terminal A. Using modular techniques to construct these existing facilities takes core construction activity away from the terminal area, reducing operational impacts to customers and airline partners.

