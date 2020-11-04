Construction Under Way on Solar Plant in Pinal County

Salt River Project (SRP) and sPower, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), announced construction is under way on "East Line Solar," a new solar plant which will bring $10 million in 25 years of tax revenue and up to 350 construction jobs to Pinal County. It will also soon deliver 100 megawatts (MW) of solar generation to the Intel Corporation's Chandler facility.

"Intel is proud to support new, renewable energy built in Arizona and we are looking forward to East Line Solar supplying our growing Arizona manufacturing operations," said Marty Sedler, Intel's director of global utilities and infrastructure. "For more than a decade, Intel has been one of the top voluntary corporate purchasers of green power, currently supplying our U.S. and European facilities with 100 percent green power. Our goal is to achieve 100 percent renewable energy use across our global manufacturing operations by 2030 and projects like East Line Solar help make green power more accessible to all."

East Line Solar received its conditional use permits in the city of Coolidge in 2019 and is expected to begin operations in December 2020. The project will provide sustained tax revenue to the local community as well as sustainable energy at a fixed price for the 25-year contracted life of the project. Estimated tax benefits total $10 million, with the highest payments at the onset of project operations which infuses substantive benefits into the local communities. Additionally, up to 350 construction workers are employed for six to seven months and approximately three full-time equivalent workers will be employed long term, with a focus on hiring locally.

"sPower has proven its commitment to renewable energy for a sustainable future, and the City is fortunate to partner with the sPower team to expand in one of the regions fastest growing industrial and technology corridors," said Rick Miller, city manager, city of Coolidge. "It is also gratifying to have community partners like sPower that give back to the community and work with us on our efforts to better the environment for our citizens."