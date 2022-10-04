(Photo courtesy of Harbor Bridge Project.)

TxDOT has recently had productive communications with Flatiron Dragados LLC (FDLLC) and its parent company, ACS Group, regarding concerns over the construction on the Texas Harbor Bridge project.

Those discussions have taken a new direction and tone since TxDOT issued a notice of default on Aug. 16. In a letter to TxDOT dated Aug. 28, 2022, FDLLC acknowledged full responsibility for a safe design and construction of a safe bridge and committed "...to do whatever needs to be done ... to assure that the FDLLC and the TxDOT teams are able to work collaboratively toward the successful conclusion of this project."

The letter went on to say, "FDLLC will, at its expense, provide designs and install the items of work that resolves the concerns raised by IBT in their reports. FDLLC is ready, willing and able to act upon IBT's conclusions and do what is necessary to satisfy TxDOT that iys revised designs in fact accomplish that result."

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, in an Aug. 31 response letter to FDLLC wrote that, "While these recent efforts are positive, we must quickly work to establish additional specificity to FDLLC's proposals and arrive at an agreement on the actions to be taken."

In coming weeks, TxDOT expects to continue conversations with FDLLC and ACS Group to define a path forward to resolve and cure the safety issues identified and documented by TXDOT, consultants and independent reviewers.

The construction of the new Harbor Bridge is a regionally significant project. TxDOT remains committed to ensuring that the completed project is safe by all standards and expectations. The department also has consistently said it wants to move this project forward with minimal delay. To that end, also being made available for public review is a letter from Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg providing elected officials written assurance that TxDOT is committed to completing this project safely, expeditiously and without additional direct expense to the locals.

TxDOT thanked the public and all stakeholders for their continued patience as it engages with ACS and FDLLC to resolve the identified safety concerns. TxDOT will remain focused on safety and its responsibility to the taxpayers throughout this evolving process. The department will continue to provide information on significant updates as details are available.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 361/808-2544.

About Project

The construction of the new U.S. 181 Harbor Bridge is the culmination of years of research, dedication, collaboration and public participation involving a number of local entities under the leadership and direction of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The project is now in the final phase which includes the design and construction of the bridge.

The project includes replacement of the existing Harbor Bridge and reconstruction of portions of U.S. 181, I-37 and the Crosstown Expressway. The project will include the development, design, construction and maintenance of a total of 6.44 mi. of bridge and connecting roadway. The bridge will include six-lane sections of U.S. 181, three lanes in each direction with a median barrier, shoulders, and a bicycle and pedestrian shared-use path. Additionally, the project includes the reconstruction of approximately 1.6 mi. of I-37, reconstruction of approximately 1 mi. of the Crosstown Expressway and demolition of the existing Harbor Bridge.

