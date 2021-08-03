Equipmentdown-arrow
Contractors Association Ready to 'Bring Back Fun in 2021'

Tue August 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #16
Association of Women Contractors of Minnesota


The Association of Women Contractors of Minnesota (AWCMN) turned 25 in the year of the pandemic, putting its celebration activities on hold. With things returning to normal, in lieu of a silver anniversary party, the AWCMN is rebranding the celebration as "Bringing Back Fun in 2021."

Registration is now open for this event, combining the anniversary celebration and the annual holiday party. It will be held Sept. 18, 2021, at Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, in Minneapolis from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will feature entertainment, food stations, dancing and a photo journey of AWC through the years.

This event provides networking opportunities with old and new members. AWC's scholarships also will be on hand.

For more information, visit awcmn.org.




