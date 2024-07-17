List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Contractors Association of West Virginia Elects 2024 Officers

    James W. Dailey III of W. Harley Miller Contractors Inc. was elected President of the Contractors Association of West Virginia for 2024. Other officers include Mark Urso, Shannon Hapuarachy, Derick Foster, and James Pierson. The CAWV also elected new board members and division chairs to represent over 500 businesses in the contracting industry in West Virginia.

    Wed July 17, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Contractors Association of West Virginia


    2024-25 President James W. “Tripp” Dailey with wife, Nikki, at the CAWV Annual Meeting held July 11-14 at The Greenbrier Resort.
    Photo courtesy of Contractors Association of West Virginia
    2024-25 President James W. “Tripp” Dailey with wife, Nikki, at the CAWV Annual Meeting held July 11-14 at The Greenbrier Resort.

    James W. "Tripp" Dailey III, president of W. Harley Miller Contractors Inc., Martinsburg, W.V., has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). He replaces Tim Spradling, president of Benchmark Construction Company Inc., Hurricane, who will serve on the board of directors as immediate past president.

    Serving with Dailey as officers for the coming year are:

    • Mark Urso, president of Bear Contracting LLC, Bridgeport, W.V., was elected senior vice president;
    • Shannon Hapuarachy, vice president of SMH Construction Company Inc., Beckley, W.V., was elected vice president;
    • Derick Foster, president of Paramount Builders LLC, St. Albans, W.V., was elected treasurer; and
    • James Scott Pierson, project manager of Triton Construction Inc., St. Albans, W.V., was elected secretary.

    Courtney Persinger, president of Persinger & Associates Inc., Charleston, W.V.; Jason Kitzmiller, president of ALL Construction Inc., Mt. Storm, W.V.; and Brandon Duriez, vice president of Snyder Environmental Services, Kearneysville, W.V., were elected as members of the board of directors.

    In addition, CAWV elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.

    • Building Division Chairman: Matthew Bourne, vice president of March-Westin Company Inc., Morgantown, W.V.;
    • Highway/Heavy Division Chairman: Ryan Cocco, regional manager of Kokosing Construction Company Inc., Westerville, Ohio;
    • Utilities Division Chairman: Rob LaFon, president of Famco Inc., Huntington, W.V.;
    • Associate Division Chair: Brant Moorhead, principal at The Rodeheaver Group P.C., Morgantown, W.V.; and
    • Associate Division Vice Chair: Marc Magro, vice president of Sales, Limestone and Asphalt Divisions at Greer Industries Inc., Morgantown, W.V.

    CAWV represents more than 500 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.




    Today's top stories

    Historic Flooding Hits Midwest

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    Officials in N.J., N.Y Celebrate Deal to Fully Fund $16B Hudson Tunnel Project

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Officials Announce $41B Multi-Year Plan, Largest in Illinois State History



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV) West Virginia







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA