Photo courtesy of Contractors Association of West Virginia 2024-25 President James W. “Tripp” Dailey with wife, Nikki, at the CAWV Annual Meeting held July 11-14 at The Greenbrier Resort.

James W. "Tripp" Dailey III, president of W. Harley Miller Contractors Inc., Martinsburg, W.V., has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). He replaces Tim Spradling, president of Benchmark Construction Company Inc., Hurricane, who will serve on the board of directors as immediate past president.

Serving with Dailey as officers for the coming year are:

Mark Urso, president of Bear Contracting LLC, Bridgeport, W.V., was elected senior vice president;

Shannon Hapuarachy, vice president of SMH Construction Company Inc., Beckley, W.V., was elected vice president;

Derick Foster, president of Paramount Builders LLC, St. Albans, W.V., was elected treasurer; and

James Scott Pierson, project manager of Triton Construction Inc., St. Albans, W.V., was elected secretary.

Courtney Persinger, president of Persinger & Associates Inc., Charleston, W.V.; Jason Kitzmiller, president of ALL Construction Inc., Mt. Storm, W.V.; and Brandon Duriez, vice president of Snyder Environmental Services, Kearneysville, W.V., were elected as members of the board of directors.

In addition, CAWV elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.

Building Division Chairman: Matthew Bourne, vice president of March-Westin Company Inc., Morgantown, W.V.;

Highway/Heavy Division Chairman: Ryan Cocco, regional manager of Kokosing Construction Company Inc., Westerville, Ohio;

Utilities Division Chairman: Rob LaFon, president of Famco Inc., Huntington, W.V.;

Associate Division Chair: Brant Moorhead, principal at The Rodeheaver Group P.C., Morgantown, W.V.; and

Associate Division Vice Chair: Marc Magro, vice president of Sales, Limestone and Asphalt Divisions at Greer Industries Inc., Morgantown, W.V.

CAWV represents more than 500 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.

Today's top stories