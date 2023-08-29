The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) welcomed more than 700 attendees to its annual Steak Fry on Aug. 17. The event was held at St. Joe's Park in Joliet, Ill.

In addition to providing an opportunity to network and raise money for charity, tickets included steak, sides and dessert, plus an open bar and entertainment in the beer garden by Nova Soul. A 50/50 raffle and wheel game were held to benefit this year's charity of the year — Will County Habitat for Humanity. HFH is a nonprofit organization working around the world to provide housing to families and individuals.

CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties. CEG

