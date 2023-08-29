List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Holds Annual Steak Fry

    Tue August 29, 2023 - Midwest Edition #18
    CEG


    The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) welcomed more than 700 attendees to its annual Steak Fry on Aug. 17. The event was held at St. Joe's Park in Joliet, Ill.

    In addition to providing an opportunity to network and raise money for charity, tickets included steak, sides and dessert, plus an open bar and entertainment in the beer garden by Nova Soul. A 50/50 raffle and wheel game were held to benefit this year's charity of the year — Will County Habitat for Humanity. HFH is a nonprofit organization working around the world to provide housing to families and individuals.

    CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties. CEG

    John Young (L), president of Seasons Landscaping, helps with cooking more than 700 steaks for the annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Chris Petges of McCann Industries; JR Boerner of McCann Industries; Ben Rivas of McCann Industries; Paul Rolih of Pierro Electrical; and Pete Swanson of McCann Industries. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Becky Churchill of LA Sites Sewer and Water; Bob Churchill of LA Sites Sewer and Water; and Steve Girot of Brieser Construction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Finkbiner Equipment’s Gerardo Sanchez, Stephen Buskey, Don Fitzgerald and Jerry Joynt. (CEG photo)
    Jerry Joynt (L) of Finkbiner Equipment and Joe McGuire of Iroquois Paving meet up while waiting to spin the Big 6 Wheel for charity. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Cathy Sukley of Boughton Materials: Katie Dearth of Grundy Ready Mix; Bob Baish of Baish Excavating; and Joe Sukley of Grundy Ready Mix. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brandon Fox of Altorfer Rents; Robert Czarnowski of bidadoo; and Eddie Humes of bidadoo, discuss the equipment industry. (CEG photo)
    Kristie Cichon (L) and Carla Montagano-Liburdi, staff members of the CAWGC, greet everyone for the annual steak fry in Joliet, Ill. (CEG photo)
    Larry Walsh (L), Illinois state representative, talks with John Stipanovich of Stip Bros. Excavating. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jerry Daniels of Stip Bros. Excavating; Mike Wisneski of Advantage Paving; Lexus Stipanovich of Stip Bros. Excavating; Tom Younker of Advantage Paving; and Jeff Swanson of Advantage Paving, talk business during the annual CAWGC steak fry. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Nick Stipanovich of West Side Tractor; Adam Degaetano of West Side Tractor; and Ken Stachniak of Advantage Paving, catch up. (CEG photo)
    Tedd Stipanovich (L) of Stip Bros. Excavating takes a break from grilling to talk with Jason Henschen of Underground Pipe and Valve. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Nick McWilliams of Bisping Construction; Luke Borth of Bisping Construction; and Joe Mann of Brieser Construction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Sherry Neu, senior account manager of Vector Services; Mark Mitchell, business development manager of Vector Services; and Pete Valek of Lindblad Construction of Joliet, Ill., enjoy the beautiful weather. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jeff Mikus of Roland Machinery; Dan Tincher of Iroquois Paving Corporation; and Daryn Wingate of Roland Machinery wait for dinner to be served. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Steve Metz; Mary Metz, retired executive director of CAWGC; and Marty Rodin of TMR Services and executive director of CAWGC. (CEG photo)




