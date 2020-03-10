--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Coronavirus, Cold Weather and Rain Don't Deter ConExpo Attendees

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition
Cold weather, rain and Coronavirus couldn’t stop hundreds of thousands attendees on the first day of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.
Cold weather, rain and coronavirus couldn't stop hundreds of thousands of attendees on the first day of ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020. There were fears that those conditions would drive down the attendance, but that has not been the case so far on March 10.

Despite contrary news, there were no major cancelations and ConExpo is 98.3 percent sold out of exhibit space.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff said the show has been a positive experience for everyone.

"Our badge pickups so far for the first day are on pace with 2017, and if you walk around the halls and lots, they're packed," she said. "And if you hear people talking and checking out the exhibits, they're having a real good time. This is a positive place to be, and we couldn't be happier."

One show attendee was very pleased with the crowd and didn't think the conditions did much to drive people away.

"Really strong numbers," said Ralph Cotterma, salesman of Hills Machinery in North Charleston, S.C. "Based on activities I saw, companies didn't bring everyone, but they still brought all of their essential staff."

Sandra Mason, director of public relations for CONEXPO-CON/AGG, said, "No major exhibitors have cancelled from CONEXPO-CON/AGG. We appreciate their leadership and commitment to our industry, equipment end-users and our members. I can tell you first-hand their booths look phenomenal."

Mason was very pleased with the pre-show registration as well as the attendees.

"Total registrations is over 120,000 and climbing," Mason said, prior to the beginning of the show. "We have added 18,000 new registrants since when the travel restrictions and coronavirus started to have an impact. That total is far outpacing the last show and also our cancellations to date."



