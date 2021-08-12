Concerns about environmental impact in the logging industry have led to sustainable forestry initiatives, practices and certifications. But one aspect that is not often thought of with respect to sustainable forestry is biobased lubrication of chainsaws and heavy equipment that do the work.

Traditionally petroleum-based, most lubricants use non-renewable resources and leave behind pollutants if spilled on the ground. Today, Cortec invites loggers to add a new dimension to sustainable forestry by implementing EcoLine biobased lubricants into their daily equipment maintenance tasks.

EcoLine Bearing, Chain and Roller Lube is a high-quality rust preventative lubricant, formulated with natural seed oil, that surpasses the lubricity of most conventional lubes, according to the company. This lubricity prevents smoking when under load. It can be used to lubricate chainsaws and keep oil tanks full on harvester heads, all while lowering one's environmental impact.*

EcoLine Bearing, Chain and Roller Lube also provides a thin film of corrosion protection on chains and bars. This helps promote the longevity of the metal components, especially for equipment that is used intermittently or in harsh outdoor conditions.

EcoLine Heavy Duty Grease is an excellent option for the many extreme pressure points found throughout the complex, high tech logging machinery of today. From pins, pivots, and bearings to rotating cabins and swinging arms, frequent lubrication of grease points is recommended as part of the daily maintenance task to prevent friction, wear, and irreversible damage that could ultimately occur if metal-to-metal joints were operated while dry.

EcoLine Heavy Duty Grease offers loggers a premium quality biobased, biodegradable grease choice that combines a vegetable oil base with lithium complex based thickener and extreme pressure additives for superior lubricity and maximum performance under heavy loads. It meets NLGI's GC-LB specifications for fretting wear protection, oxidation, and thermal stability. Designed to be biodegradable and aquatically nontoxic with no impact on plants, EcoLine Heavy Duty Grease is recommended for use in environmentally sensitive areas near waterways.*

The logging industry is highly advanced today, sometimes using just one or two million-dollar machines to clear a large area of trees and fell, delimb and cut logs almost in one step. The types of equipment used to cut, process and transport trees are many and varied:

Chainsaws

Harvesters

Feller bunchers

Skidders

Tow trucks

Swing machines

Mulchers

Grinders

Forwarders

However, they all have one critical need in common-ongoing lubrication in order to work as intended. Since this can be done with biobased lubricants, why not consider reducing the risk of pollution by equipping logging teams with biobased options before they head out for their next tree clearing project? In this way, logging companies can promote sustainable forestry in a heightened sense of the word.

*It is always important to ensure that use and disposal of all materials is in accordance with local guidelines.

