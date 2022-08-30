The RA40 boasts a heaped capacity of 30.3 cu. yd. and is powered by a fuel-efficient Scania DC13 engine that develops gross power of 331 kW (444 hp) and a maximum torque of 2,255 Nm (1,663 lbf ft).

Rokbak specializes in articulated haulers — and with a maximum payload of 41.9 tons, the RA40 is the biggest one it manufactures.

From the interior of the cab to the design of the chassis, this durable machine has been created to perform in some of the most challenging applications, according to the manufacturer.

The RA40 boasts a heaped capacity of 30.3 cu. yd. and is powered by a fuel-efficient Scania DC13 engine that develops gross power of 331 kW (444 hp) and a maximum torque of 2,255 Nm (1,663 lbf ft).

The RA40's fuel-efficient engine range is globally emissions compliant and meets the requirements of North American legislation. For the European market, Rokbak offers the RA40 with the latest EU Stage V emissions-compliant engine, boasting up to 7 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to older EU Stage IV engines.

Rokbak's engineers have ensured that the RA40's drivetrain is perfectly matched to the engine, due to automatic adaptive shifting capabilities and a pre-selected two-speed transfer box, along with longitudinal and limited-slip transverse differential locks. All of this helps the articulated hauler to deliver excellent performance and productivity, whatever the application.

Doing More With Less

Other key performance features of the RA40 include great traction and an effective power-to-weight ratio, which ensures material is moved as quickly as possible in all conditions. With this functionality, customers can achieve maximum productivity at a minimal cost.

Reducing operational costs even further, as well as enhancing safety, are the force-cooled multi-disc brakes. Supported by an electronically activated exhaust brake and a six-stage modulating transmission retarder, the RA40 benefits from longer brake component lifecycles.

The Allison HD4560 transmission boasts high-performance oil and up to 6,000 hours between service intervals. In addition to all of this, the machine has magnetic suction filters, which reduce the risk of contaminants entering the hydraulic system. This helps to maximize uptime through cleaner hydraulic oil, longer periods between maintenance and prolonged hydraulic component lifecycles. In fact, the RA40 can go 4,000 hours between hydraulic fluid maintenance periods, which reduces the need for disposable maintenance materials over the hauler's lifetime.

Comfortable, Convenient

Although the RA40 is robust and durable, this doesn't come at the expense of operator comfort. The machine has a spacious, ergonomically designed cab with pressurised properties, which ensures operators are comfortable when behind the wheel. Acoustic insulation helps to minimize noise levels inside the cab while a high performance and easily adjusted heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system ensures a stable temperature.

Other features that help to deliver a comfortable work environment include a tilt/telescopic steering wheel, an adaptive air suspension operator's seat with adjustable armrests, anti-vibration mounts for the engine and cab, and cushioned stops on the steering cylinders.

For safe, easy servicing, the RA40 has ground-level test points, a fully tilting cab and an electronically raised hood that provides safe and easy access to the drivetrain components. A full suite of on-dash diagnostic and machine health check data maximizes uptime by reducing intervention time. This includes prognostics for the transmission whereby the operator can immediately check the health of the component, including fluid level, fluid life, filter life, clutch life and more. Again, this reduces intervention time, boosting uptime for owners.

Maximized Uptime With Haul Track

The RA40's engine is linked to Rokbak's Haul Track telematics system, which allows customers to have complete visibility and control of the hauler. They can access machine GPS location and tracking together with a range of downloadable daily performance reports such as machine hours worked, engine speed, idle time and system fault code alerts. This helps customers to plan maintenance more efficiently and maximise uptime.

Measuring productivity also reduces the risk of machinery misuse, prolonging component lifecycles.

For more information, visit rokbak.com.

