SANY’s SCA1350A

SANY America and CraneCo Crane Sales Inc. are joining forces to introduce the new SANY crane line-up and the opportunity for crane prospects to be among the first in the country to demo them. The demo site is located in Tulsa, Okla., and attendees will have the chance to have hands-on time for both SANY cranes and SANY telehandlers.

Demos are taking place on Aug. 3 to 5, and again on Sept. 8 to 10. CraneCo is coordinating and scheduling 2-hour time slots for crane demos to allow ample time to operate the machines of interest.

Four of the new SANY crane models are available for demo including:

the SCA800TB, a 90 ton telescopic boom crane;

the SCA1000A, a 110 ton crawler crane;

the SCA1350A, a 150 ton crawler crane; and

the SCA2600A, a 286 ton crawler crane.

The STH1056A and STH1256A SANY telehandler models are available to demo as well.

CraneCo will be serving lunch for those attendees who are on-site between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on any of the demo days.

For more information for this event or to schedule a demo, call CraneCo Sales Inc. at 918/625-1863 or visit www.cranecosales.com.

