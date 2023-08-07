(L-R) are Dan Melnyk, Tadano; Dean Barley, Tadano; Kenny Bishop, CraneWorks; Kirk Kelly, CraneWorks; Chris Scott, CraneWorks; Rusty Brooks, CraneWorks; and Todd Elkins, Tadano.

Tadano America has added CraneWorks as an authorized distributor of Tadano all terrain, rough terrain and telescopic boom crawler cranes in the state of Alabama.

Based in Birmingham, CraneWorks offers cranes ranging from 2 to 500-ton capacity for sale and rental, as well as rigging, machinery moving, specialty hauling and equipment storage services. CraneWorks President Kenny Bishop is elated about the partnership with Tadano.

"We are super excited to partner with such an excellent team. We have been renting and servicing cranes for over 30 years, so becoming a distributor for the number one brand is a natural fit for us to better serve our customers," he said.

Tadano America Regional Business Manager Todd Elkins welcomed CraneWorks to the Tadano distributor family in North America.

"We are so excited to work with Kenny and the CraneWorks team to assist them with new equipment purchases, service and parts. This expansion in the Tadano distributor network will be a benefit for existing and new customers in Alabama," Elkins said.

"CraneWorks has an impressive customer base and track record across the state, and this partnership will help grow both of our businesses."

CraneWorks has a wide range of Tadano cranes in stock and on the way, including several rough terrain machines as well as 3-, 4- and 5-axle all terrain cranes. Both companies are extremely excited about this partnership and the significant commitment to service crane owners in Alabama.

For more information, visit www.tadanoamericas.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

