List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    CraneWorks Named Tadano America Distributor

    Mon August 07, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Tadano


    (L-R) are Dan Melnyk, Tadano; Dean Barley, Tadano; Kenny Bishop, CraneWorks; Kirk Kelly, CraneWorks; Chris Scott, CraneWorks; Rusty Brooks, CraneWorks; and Todd Elkins, Tadano.
    (L-R) are Dan Melnyk, Tadano; Dean Barley, Tadano; Kenny Bishop, CraneWorks; Kirk Kelly, CraneWorks; Chris Scott, CraneWorks; Rusty Brooks, CraneWorks; and Todd Elkins, Tadano.

    Tadano America has added CraneWorks as an authorized distributor of Tadano all terrain, rough terrain and telescopic boom crawler cranes in the state of Alabama.

    Based in Birmingham, CraneWorks offers cranes ranging from 2 to 500-ton capacity for sale and rental, as well as rigging, machinery moving, specialty hauling and equipment storage services. CraneWorks President Kenny Bishop is elated about the partnership with Tadano.

    "We are super excited to partner with such an excellent team. We have been renting and servicing cranes for over 30 years, so becoming a distributor for the number one brand is a natural fit for us to better serve our customers," he said.

    Tadano America Regional Business Manager Todd Elkins welcomed CraneWorks to the Tadano distributor family in North America.

    "We are so excited to work with Kenny and the CraneWorks team to assist them with new equipment purchases, service and parts. This expansion in the Tadano distributor network will be a benefit for existing and new customers in Alabama," Elkins said.

    "CraneWorks has an impressive customer base and track record across the state, and this partnership will help grow both of our businesses."

    CraneWorks has a wide range of Tadano cranes in stock and on the way, including several rough terrain machines as well as 3-, 4- and 5-axle all terrain cranes. Both companies are extremely excited about this partnership and the significant commitment to service crane owners in Alabama.

    For more information, visit www.tadanoamericas.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Nashville International Airport On Track to Complete $1.5B Upgrade

    Volvo CE to Bring Electric Machine Demos, Productivity Solutions to Utility Expo

    Tesla Plans to Refurbish Old Providence, R.I., Store Into EV Vehicle Hub

    Hidden Costs of Operating Mining Equipment

    New $93M Collision Protection System Being Built On I-295 Bridges Over Delaware River

    KAGE Innovation Releases New Trip Edge Snow Pusher

    Vermont's Quechee Gorge Bridge to Finally Begin Rehab

    NAEDA Establishes National OPE Dealer Council



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Business News Cranes Craneworks Inc. Tadano






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA