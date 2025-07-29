Construction crews in Austin, Minn. completed a crucial milestone by finishing the concrete deck pour for the Fourth Street Northwest bridge over I-90. Traffic was detoured for seven hours, and the concrete will now cure under wet burlap and plastic. The crews are now focusing on other bridge and road repair projects in the area.

Construction crews competed an important milestone in the bridge building process as they worked through the night on July 16 and completed the concrete deck pour for the Fourth Street Northwest bridge over Interstate 90 in Austin, Minn.

Highway traffic resumed on Interstate 90 in the early-morning hours after the concrete work was completed. Traffic was detoured for approximately seven hours.

As crews wrapped up, they covered the newly poured concrete with wet burlap and plastic, which is required for one week while the concrete cures or strengthens. Workers will monitor it and keep it wet as part of the standard process.

What's Next

Meanwhile, crews also are working on the westbound Interstate 90 bridge over the Cedar River to the east of Fourth Street Northwest. Crews have been removing an abutment and pier as they prepare to build the new bridge to replace the old one.

Crews continue to work on other retaining walls around Fourth Street Northwest and storm sewer.

Crews also are doing work as part of the repair effort on the Sixth Street Northeast bridge.

Watch also for work rebuilding the traffic ramps at Fourth Street Northwest.

