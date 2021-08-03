Preparations for bridge painting are under way as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project. (Sherman Minton Renewal project photo)

Preparations for bridge painting are under way as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project. The painting portion of this major rehabilitation project will not only give the structure an attractive new finish but also will protect the bridge for many years to come.

Lane restrictions will be in place for eastbound and westbound directions on the Sherman Minton Bridge for crews to secure rigging for painting platforms. Painting will occur during all phases of the project and will begin on the upper truss.

A canopy will be placed above the westbound deck and will create a roof-like appearance above the upper deck of the bridge. This canopy system will provide the painters a safe working platform and protect vehicles from falling debris. The first step of the painting process will be to blast the steel to ensure the surface is free of existing paint and rust. One coat of primer will be followed by an intermediate coat of paint and then the finish coat to add the color and final layer of protection from the environment.

The project team has unveiled its "Guess the Gallons" contest focused on the painting component of the bridge rehabilitation. The contest provides an opportunity for the public to guess the number of paint gallons estimated to paint the finish coat on the Sherman Minton Bridge and support their community in the process.

Six winners will receive a $100 gift card to one of the participating restaurants surrounding the bridge. The contest closes Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The winners will be announced the week after.

For more information, visit ShermanMintonRenewal.com/GuesstheGallons.

The Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and U.S. 150 traffic over the Ohio River between Louisville, Ky., and New Albany, Ind., has been connecting people and communities for decades. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that started in 2018 and will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge.

Painting is a major part of the project and will occur throughout construction.

Today's top stories