A project to reconfigure the intersection of Interstate 20 and Midkiff Road is under way as construction crews are making steady progress on the job.

James Construction Group LLC of Baton Rouge, La., won the Midkiff overpass project with a low bid of approximately $36.3 million.

This project will demolish the existing overpass and build one that takes I-20 over Midkiff Road. The project will also reconfigure on and off ramps to improve safety and traffic flow in the area. Service road improvements and drainage improvements also will be part of the project.

The Midkiff project is adjacent to a project that is building a new intersection at I-20 and County Road 1250. The two projects will effectively have a combined construction work zone stretching from FM 1788 to 0.25 mi. east of Midkiff Road.

Both overpasses will be built wide enough to accommodate the future addition of main lanes on I-20.

During construction, speed limits are reduced on both projects. Every effort will be made to keep two main lanes open in both directions —though they will be offset from their existing locations. The service roads on both projects will be under construction and periodically closed to through traffic between FM 1788 and Midkiff Road.

The Midkiff Road project is scheduled to be completed in winter of 2023.

