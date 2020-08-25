Crews Remove 600 Tons of Debris From I-90 Emergency

This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton.

For the past several weeks, the Washington Department of Transportation and local construction crews have been making emergency patch repairs to concrete panels under the Stampede Pass interchange.

All lanes of the eastbound highway have reopened near Stampede Pass, about a day earlier than scheduled.

In all, it took crews a little more than 70 hours to remove 42 broken concrete panels and 600 tons of debris, place new drainage, lay more than 520 tons of new asphalt, pave the shoulders and restripe the lanes.

Repairs were originally scheduled to repave this section in the fall, but the panels deteriorated faster than expected, so WSDOT accelerated the project to make permanent repairs now. The concrete just wasn't safe to allow traffic to drive on it anymore and upgrades couldn't wait any longer.

This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton. Doing this work now avoids continuing delays on this stretch while we make temporary repairs.