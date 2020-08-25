--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Crews Remove 600 Tons of Debris From I-90 Emergency

Tue August 25, 2020 - West Edition #18
WSDOT

This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton.
This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton.
This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton. In all, it took crews a little more than 70 hours to remove 42 broken concrete panels and 600 tons of debris, place new drainage, lay more than 520 tons of new asphalt, pave the shoulders and restripe the lanes.


For the past several weeks, the Washington Department of Transportation and local construction crews have been making emergency patch repairs to concrete panels under the Stampede Pass interchange.

All lanes of the eastbound highway have reopened near Stampede Pass, about a day earlier than scheduled.

In all, it took crews a little more than 70 hours to remove 42 broken concrete panels and 600 tons of debris, place new drainage, lay more than 520 tons of new asphalt, pave the shoulders and restripe the lanes.

Repairs were originally scheduled to repave this section in the fall, but the panels deteriorated faster than expected, so WSDOT accelerated the project to make permanent repairs now. The concrete just wasn't safe to allow traffic to drive on it anymore and upgrades couldn't wait any longer.

This section of I-90 is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 as part of the project that is widening the highway from four to six lanes between Hyak and Easton. Doing this work now avoids continuing delays on this stretch while we make temporary repairs.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Infrastructure Roadwork WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation