The $139M Linden Bypass by ALDOT aims to enhance safety and connectivity in west Alabama. Highway segments, managed by W.S. Newell & Sons and Yates Construction, are ahead of schedule despite weather challenges. Project completion expected later this year, with significant economic benefits anticipated.

John Graham/ALDOT photo Yates Construction lays roadway pipe on the North Linden Bypass project.

As the crucial first segment of the West Alabama Highway initiative, the $139 million Linden Bypass is designed to enhance safety, boost regional connectivity and promote economic growth.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is overseeing construction of the roadway, which will become a four lane divided highway linking U.S. 43 north and south of Linden in the state's rural Black Belt.

"Work on both the south Linden Bypass and north Linden Bypass has been a success by all measures," said John Graham, ALDOT Grove Hill area construction engineer. "From the beginning, it was apparent the importance of these projects. They had been talked about for years and have finally come to fruition. Being the first leg of the west Alabama Highway, it was critical these projects be delivered successfully to set the tone for the remainder of the corridor."

The $55.6 million south project in Marengo County runs from U.S. 43 south of Linden to SR-28, while the $83.5 million north project extends from SR-28 to SR-69. In total, they span 7.7 mi. Once complete, this route will become SR-303.

John Graham/ALDOT photo

In mid-June 2025, with only minor disruptions, a portion of the southern segment opened to facilitate construction of the southern tie-in of the new bypass route with U.S. 43. Part of U.S. Highway 43 south of Linden closed, and traffic shifted onto the newly built northbound lanes of the bypass and a new extension of State Route 69. The temporary traffic pattern keeps both directions of U.S. 43 moving while crews continue their work.

"W.S. Newell & Sons, Yates Construction and construction management support from consultant engineer Volkert have contributed greatly to make these projects what they are," said Graham. "This new route around Linden will help cut down on large trucks traveling through the downtown area.

"In addition, it will provide overhead crossings over the two railroads in lieu of the at-grade crossings that exist on U.S. 43 in Linden. This will eliminate congestion that occurs from frequent stoppages of trains across 43."

Work began on the south project in December 2022, while the north project commenced in March 2023. On the south project, grading and work on the AGR and MNBR railway overpasses is finished, with paving nearly done. On the north section, all bridges are complete. Grading has been performed on 50 percent of the route and paving continues.

Graham noted that access has been an issue for crews working on the south bypass.

"With two separate railroads crossing the project, along with two streams requiring concrete bridge box culverts, this project could not be worked in a linear manner," he said. "The contractor, W.S. Newell & Sons, aided in this by securing permits for a temporary at-grade rail crossing at both railroad locations. With a borrow pit located on the north end of the project, this allowed material to be moved in off-road equipment north to south through the project in lieu of on-road trucks.

"On the north bypass, the most challenging part was the topography on the southern end of the project." He added. "The work was more linear in fashion on this project, and the southern end was balanced as far as earthwork went; however, the topography proved challenging from an erosion control/stormwater perspective."

Workers on the south project still must complete the transition at the southern tie-in with existing U.S. 43. Crews on the north project must finish work adjacent to existing SR-69 on the north end. This will allow temporary traffic shifts to complete the remaining phases of the project.

John Graham/ALDOT photo

There are five sets of twin bridges, for a total of 10 structures. South project bridges consisted of spread footers with 12 by 53 H piles. Decking consisted of three simple spans supported by Type III AASHTO girders. All bridges on the south project were of this design.

For the north project's Chickasaw Bogue, Whirl #1 and Whirl #2 bridges, foundations called for 24-in. steel galvanized pipe piles. There were five at each bent.

Graham said pipe piling required driving resistance of 432.5 tons. Static and dynamic testing revealed actual in-place resistance at 940 tons. The estimated pile lengths were 110 ft. Production piling was 83 ft. in length. This put tip elevations at 14 ft.

Regarding site work, on the south project, the natural material consisted of high shrink/swell Black Belt clays.

"This made work very challenging in wet conditions," said Graham. "Material would really ball up in equipment, requiring additional horsepower to move. On the north project, the material was more sandy clay in nature. There is a ridge of sandy material that crosses through the project on the north side of SR-28. This ridge is the location of borrow pits for both projects."

Between the two efforts, approximately 2 million cu. yds. of borrow was needed, along with 1.5 million cu. yds. of unclassified/cut material. As much as 10,320 cu. yds. of concrete has been required on the projects, as well as 183,000 tons of asphalt.

Heavy equipment used on the projects has included Cat, Deere and Komatsu dozers; Cat, Deere, Komatsu and Hitachi trackhoes; Link-Belt and Kobelco cranes; rigid frame Cat off-road trucks; Volvo articulating frame trucks; and Cat scrapers.

Graham said that, as with any construction project, the weather has played a big role in the slowdown of schedules.

"The first summer season of work was challenging, due to above average rainfall, much like this year. Combining that with the stage of work we were in at that time of cut/fill and trying to get borrow lifts in, work would shut down for days at a time. Thankfully, we have had some dry fall seasons which allowed us to catch up and keep the overall schedule on track. The stage of work we are at now has insulated us from the lingering effects of rainfall."

All work should be completed later this year. Graham said he's thankful to work on a project of this magnitude.

"Being in a rural area, these types of projects are few and far between. It makes it even more special to be a resident of this area, knowing the lasting impact it will have for generations." CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

