Penn State's Beaver Stadium is undergoing a $700 million renovation project, set to be completed by the 2027 football season. The first phase has already been finished, with subsequent phases focusing on infrastructure, premium seating and technological upgrades. The project aims to improve fan experience, maintain historic roots and boost regional economic growth.

Penn State render Artist's rendering of the completed renovations to Beaver Stadium.

At Penn State University in State College, the biggest plays are not being made on the gridiron at Beaver Stadium.

Rather, they are being rolled out off the field by construction workers involved in a three-year, $700 million renovation of the mammoth structure designed to preserve its rich history within college football.

The first phase of the project, which began after the 2024 football season concluded, has been completed, noted Daily Commercial News (DCN). The press box area, upper bowl and several ground-level structures on the west side of the stadium have been removed and more than 9,000 temporary bleacher seats were installed.

The four-floor press box, which housed media and broadcasting facilities, along with the stadium's original suites, was knocked down to make way for a completely new west side of the facility.

On the day of the demolition in 2025, charges were set off in unison, sending the tall structure tumbling to the ground. The seating deck below the press box also was removed. Crews have now begun pouring concrete and building the foundation for a tower that will be built in time for the 2027 football season.

The tower will be home to two signature premium seating clubs — the Schuyler Family Club and the Marzano Club — that will include roughly 4,500 larger-sized seats and 70,000 sq. ft. of lounge space. Seat prices will begin at a hefty $4,500 and Nittany Lion fans will be required to make a gift of $10,000 to reserve club seating.

The building project is tricky, though, as the demolition and construction work are taking place over a three-year period while the stadium is still in operation. Work is being strategically phased and scheduled during this football season, and barriers have been erected to ensure fans do not enter restricted areas.

The basic plan of action was to expand the construction footprint during the off-season and shrink it this fall to accommodate football gameday parking.

In the second phase of the renovation, which begins in 2026 after the current football season ends, the lower bowl of the stadium, referred to as the superstructure, will be demolished and replaced.

The club levels that were torn down earlier will be completed, along with the upper part of the bowl, DCN noted. After that, work will begin on the lower bowl.

The Beaver Stadium revitalization is being led by a tri-venture construction management team of Barton Malow, headquartered in Michigan, along with Dallas-based AECOM Hunt and Alexander Building Construction Co. in Harrisburg, with Nations Group, an Arizona firm, as a key consultant.

The companies have a history of working together on multiple athletic facilities over the past 20-plus years.

The project's architect is Populous, a global design firm with extensive experience in designing sports and entertainment venues.

It is anticipated that the Penn State stadium will maintain a capacity for more than 100,000 spectators throughout the renovation. The university does not expect there will be limitations on parking and tailgating on football gamedays during the construction period.

Once completed, the upgrades will:

• More than double the space of the previous concourses on the west side of the facility. The revitalization also will increase vertical fan circulation with the addition of escalators, elevators and pedestrian ramps, DCN noted.

• Replace stadium lighting to enhance game day presentation.

• Provide a better north videoboard along with ribbon boards on the west side intermediate and upper bowls.

• Create a massive venue with gradually sloping stands, according to architectural renderings of the completed Beaver Stadium. There is no roof on the bowl so sightlines to the field will remain unimpeded.

In alignment with Penn State's commitment to global sustainability, the structural improvements also are aimed at achieving LEED certification.

Stadium Enhanced for Fans to Enjoy, Opponents to Be Intimated

Pat Kraft, vice-president of intercollegiate athletics of Penn State, explained that the university is thrilled to see the project progressing.

"The improvements we made on the east side following the 2023 season have enhanced fan experience and circulation throughout the building," he said. "Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots.

"As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country," Kraft said. "This project is not just a project for football, it is one that will impact all 31 sports teams at Penn State, our campus community and the Centre Region for years to come."

The university's board of trustees approved investing in the stadium renovations in May 2024 so that the venue could be used year-round and drive more economic growth and development in the region.

During the revitalization project, Penn State officials expect there will be 800 to 1,000 unique tradespeople working each summer and 450 workers on site daily at the effort's peak. The jobs are expected to generate $15 million in economic impact for the region.

Penn State added that the first phase of the project saw 75 percent of the materials and labor procured from across Pennsylvania.

