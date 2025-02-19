Melbourne, Fla.'s $62M Ellis Road widening project begins in 2026 after funding gap closed through collaboration. Four-lane expansion to address congestion, safety and boost economic connectivity for the Atlantic Coast city.

The long-awaited Ellis Road widening project in Melbourne, Fla., is a step closer to construction, and work could begin as early as spring 2026 in the Atlantic Coast city, due to a collaborative partnership to close the funding gap for the much needed $62 million building effort.

Space Coast Daily reported Feb. 16, 2025, that the expansion of Ellis Road has been in development for more than two decades and, for the past 10 years, has been the top transportation priority for Brevard County and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (SCTPO).

Running east-west through the Central Fla. city, Ellis Road is a vital connection between Interstate 95, economic generators and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport. In addition, the road serves as an important gateway for the 20,000 employees who work in the vicinity.

The planned project would widen Ellis Road to four lanes and add a median eastward from John Rodes Boulevard to just west of Wickham Road, a distance of 1.7 mi. In addition, the street upgrades will include 12-ft. travel lanes, 7-ft. bicycle lanes and 6-ft. sidewalks on both sides of the road.

With rising construction costs and limited availability for grant funding, the expansion effort faced a $25 million funding gap during the 2024-2025 transportation planning process.

Brevard County, the SCTPO, the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT's) District Five and the cities of Melbourne and West Melbourne formed a collaborative partnership with each contributing toward the remaining funding needed, noted Space Coast Daily.

Through that effort, the Ellis Road project is now included in FDOT District Five's Tentative Five-Year Work Program for fiscal years 2025-2026 through 2029-2030. The program is due to be considered by the Florida Legislature during this spring's budget process.

The state transportation agency has been working to acquire the needed rights of way for approximately two years. Its projected construction timeline on Ellis Road calls for the clearing and grubbing contract to likely get under way summer and fall 2025, after which there would be a nine-month window for utility relocation.

With approval of the Tentative Work Program, primary construction is expected to start in spring 2026.

Street Upgrades Follow Earlier Interchange Construction at I-95

Ellis Road, located in the part of the county, has become increasingly congested as a main east-west thoroughfare for both commuter and freight traffic.

FDOT constructed a new interchange at I-95 and Ellis in 2020, providing a direct link to Melbourne Orlando International Airport and the surrounding aerospace and aeronautical economic centers.

However, the interchange also increased traffic along the street, SCTPO noted and, in its current state, Ellis Road is not only unable to accommodate travelers but poses safety risks.

Widening the street to four lanes will address current vehicular congestion, safety issues, reduce freight bottlenecks and increase modal options.

To improve resiliency along the roadway, crews will make drainage upgrades by constructing an interconnected stormwater management system, build three regional ponds to treat and attenuate runoff, relocate a sanitary lift station and improve access to major hurricane evacuation routes.

Once completed, the improvements along Ellis Road also should provide critical traffic relief for surrounding I-95 Interchanges at U.S. Highway 192 and Florida Highway 518.

