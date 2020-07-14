--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Cross Bore Safety Association to Participate in 2021 Global Excavation Safety Conference

Tue July 14, 2020 - National Edition
Cross Bore Safety Association


The Cross Bore Safety Association (CBSA), an association dedicated to minimizing the occurrence of cross bore damages, injuries and loss of life, will be holding the first ever course on cross bore safety in the spring of 2021.

Cross bore strikes occur when an existing underground utility or structure is intersected by a second utility, compromising the integrity of one or both. Cross bore safety is an increasingly important topic as trenchless techniques become more commonplace.

The CBSA "Leading Practices for Cross Bore Risk Reduction" course will be held at the 2021 Global Excavation Safety Conference and will present education and collaboration opportunities to mitigate cross bore damages.

The "Leading Practices for Cross Bore Risk Reduction" course was created to provide underground utility operators, contractors and service providers guidance for minimizing utility conflicts due to cross bore strikes. The course covers a wide range of cross bore safety topics, from the evaluation of existing cross cores to regulatory requirements.

The CBSA brings together locating services, manufacturers, utility owners, contractors and industry consultants to create high quality standards, guidelines and leading practices for cross bore safety. The increased use of trenchless excavation technologies has increased the potential for accidental cross bores damaging existing infrastructure and the CBSA is dedicated to creating education and procedure change that leads to minimizing that potential.

The Global Excavation Safety Conference is expected to attract more than 1,600 people from 13 counties in 2021, and more than 23,000 industry professionals have attended since the Excavation Safety Conference began in 2004. This is the largest damage prevention and excavation safety conference in the world, and the 18th Conference will take place March 23-25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

For more information, visit GlobalExcavationSafetyConference.com.


 

