Marshall Hale

Curry Supply Co. has expanded its regional sales team with the addition of E. Marshall Hale as a regional sales manager.

Hale, who resides in Texas, will offer direct support for Curry Supply's Houston (Deer Park) location, in addition to operating as the main contact for Curry Supply clients located in southern Texas and southern Louisiana areas.

"When thinking about adding to our team, it's important for us to find just the right candidate to properly serve and provide for the needs of our valued customers. Marshall [Hale] brings with him enthusiasm and experience, and we're excited for him to get started in our Houston market," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply.

"I am proud to join the Curry team and be a part of a fast-paced, customer-first organization," Hale said. "My last seven years in truck equipment have given me a great deal of experience working with a variety of customers. I love to learn firsthand from the customer and its employees about how they utilize their trucks to ensure we are making upgrades to our product line to further help their business. I look forward to adding the Curry line of products to my portfolio and helping our loyal customers get the equipment they need."

Hale has acted as a staple in the truck equipment industry, specifically focusing his sights on the gulf coast region.

For more information, e-mail Hale at mhale@currysupply.com, call 281/428-6539 or visit currysupply.com.