--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Curry Supply Broadens South-Central Presence With Addition of Marshall Hale

Thu November 05, 2020 - National Edition
Curry Supply Company

Marshall Hale
Marshall Hale



Curry Supply Co. has expanded its regional sales team with the addition of E. Marshall Hale as a regional sales manager.

Hale, who resides in Texas, will offer direct support for Curry Supply's Houston (Deer Park) location, in addition to operating as the main contact for Curry Supply clients located in southern Texas and southern Louisiana areas.

"When thinking about adding to our team, it's important for us to find just the right candidate to properly serve and provide for the needs of our valued customers. Marshall [Hale] brings with him enthusiasm and experience, and we're excited for him to get started in our Houston market," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply.

"I am proud to join the Curry team and be a part of a fast-paced, customer-first organization," Hale said. "My last seven years in truck equipment have given me a great deal of experience working with a variety of customers. I love to learn firsthand from the customer and its employees about how they utilize their trucks to ensure we are making upgrades to our product line to further help their business. I look forward to adding the Curry line of products to my portfolio and helping our loyal customers get the equipment they need."

Hale has acted as a staple in the truck equipment industry, specifically focusing his sights on the gulf coast region.

For more information, e-mail Hale at mhale@currysupply.com, call 281/428-6539 or visit currysupply.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Curry Supply Co. Employee News Louisiana TEXAS