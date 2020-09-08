Curry Supply Adds North Carolina-Based Regional Sales Manager

Will Buddin

Curry Supply Co. announced the addition of Will Buddin to the team as a regional sales manager.

Buddin will oversee customers positioned in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

With more than 19 years in the pump, OEM and heavy equipment rental industries, Buddin brings with him a diversified knowledge base of direct OEM sales and channel distribution within the rental space. At Curry Supply, he will promote and provide opportune work trucks to existing clients while simultaneously expanding his reach across the southeastern part of the country.

"We have our sights set high and need top notch talent just like Will [Buddin]," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply. "He's a key strategic addition and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

During a recent trip to Curry Supply's headquarter location in Martinsburg, Pa., Buddin said "I am elated to join the Curry Supply Team. Curry Supply is a first-class organization with an aggressive outlook, and I look forward to expanding our footprint in the southeast."

For more information, call 814/569-3978, email Buddin at wbuddin@currysupply.com or visit www.currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.