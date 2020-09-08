--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Curry Supply Adds North Carolina-Based Regional Sales Manager

Tue September 08, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Curry Supply Company

Will Buddin
Will Buddin



Curry Supply Co. announced the addition of Will Buddin to the team as a regional sales manager.

Buddin will oversee customers positioned in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

With more than 19 years in the pump, OEM and heavy equipment rental industries, Buddin brings with him a diversified knowledge base of direct OEM sales and channel distribution within the rental space. At Curry Supply, he will promote and provide opportune work trucks to existing clients while simultaneously expanding his reach across the southeastern part of the country.

"We have our sights set high and need top notch talent just like Will [Buddin]," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply. "He's a key strategic addition and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

During a recent trip to Curry Supply's headquarter location in Martinsburg, Pa., Buddin said "I am elated to join the Curry Supply Team. Curry Supply is a first-class organization with an aggressive outlook, and I look forward to expanding our footprint in the southeast."

For more information, call 814/569-3978, email Buddin at wbuddin@currysupply.com or visit www.currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Alabama Business News Curry Supply Co. Employee News FLORIDA Georgia North Carolina South Carolina