Curry Supply Announces Strategic Divestment, Finalized Sale of CS Trucking

Tue November 15, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Curry Supply Company


Executing a key component of its strategic growth plan, Curry Supply Holdings has finalized the asset sale of its subsidiary, CS Trucking LLC.

Curry Supply Holdings, headquartered in Altoona, Pa., announced the sale of its oil and gas trucking assets (CS Trucking LLC) to Gas Field Services LLC, Rosedale, Va. The deal includes all assets, equipment and tools related to the CS Trucking oil and gas operations and is effective Nov. 14, 2022.

CS Trucking LLC, located in Dover, Ohio, operates a modern service facility and fleet of 35 trucks in the heart of the Marcellus and Utica shale plays. This transfer of ownership is a win-win for both companies — the additional resources will enable Gas Field Services LLC to expand its capabilities further north in the Utica shale, while allowing Curry Supply Holdings to focus on continued growth in its core manufacturing, rail and fluid power businesses.

Gas Field Services LLC has retained the current CS Trucking workforce.

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




