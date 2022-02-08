Curry Supply Company, a manufacturer of specialized commercial truck equipment, has announced relocation of its main manufacturing facility from its current location in Martinsburg, Pa., to Hollidaysburg, Pa.

The company's relocation to the DeGol Industrial Center at 1477 DeGol Industrial Drive, Hollidaysburg, PA, 16648, was completed in January 2022.

Additionally, several Curry Supply administrative personnel from departments such as sales, marketing, finance, information technology and human resources will relocate to a new corporate office facility located in nearby Altoona, Pa. The building will have shared office space for Curry Supply sister companies, including Curry Rail Services and Curry Fluid Power.

Curry Supply's projected business growth has been one of the driving factors behind the corporate expansion and relocations, paving the way for long-term growth and continuing success. The modern new facilities are better equipped to serve the growing needs of the company and its clients and partners worldwide, the company said.

Jason Ritchey, president and owner of Curry Supply said, "For us, 2021 was a huge success, which we owe to our collective commitment and effort to consistently deliver class leading products, service and support. Not only have we surpassed our own expectations, but also exceeded the capacity of our Martinsburg facility.

"We will always appreciate the company's decades-long history at the facility in Martinsburg, but our new homes in Hollidaysburg and Altoona better correspond to our vision for the future."

"We are in and fully operational, ready to start a fresh chapter. For Curry Supply, it's full steam ahead. We have the capabilities and capacity to respond to these unprecedented levels of customer demand. We consider this expansion to be a redefining moment we want to celebrate," said Cory Wilson, Curry Supply's vice president of operations.

Jeff Shaw, the company's vice president of sales and marketing added: "This exciting development marks an important milestone for Curry Supply. Consistent growth is and has always been our key goal. We're moving ahead and growing our client base, our business and our ambitions."

Contact information remains the same before, during and after the relocations. For more information, call 800/345-2829, email [email protected] or visit www.currysupply.com/.

