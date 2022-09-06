Sara Herron

Curry Supply has appointed Sara Herron as the company's marketing coordinator.

In this role, Herron will assist the marketing director through the company's marketing efforts and strategies to promote our products and services. Specifically, she will help manage digital and traditional advertising, web properties, social channels, content creation and build brand awareness while also focusing on events and community involvement.

"I am honored to accept the marketing coordinator position and eager to see where it takes me," Herron said. "I am excited to hit the ground running, and I do not doubt that big things are in store for myself and Curry as a whole".

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

Today's top stories