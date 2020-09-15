Curry Supply Teams with Versatran to Present the Retriever

Curry Supply now offers the Retriever 20T and 15T models across the country.

Curry Supply, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, is working with Versatran to present the Retriever line of industrial carriers.

Versatran was acquired by Metalcraft of Mayville in 2019, which broadened the product families already offered by the company and enabled Versatran to establish itself as a world-class industrial transporter manufacturer.

First developed in 2002, the Retriever line provides an innovative method for loading and transporting various types of equipment. The Retriever boasts an air operated curved platform, fast cycle times, idle-free system operation, enhanced hauling capacity, as well as a deck featuring a low center of gravity and the shallowest loading angle in the industry, according to the manufacturer.

The Retriever's nimble design and rapid deck and ramp deployment are bound to increase daily deliveries. Versatran cites Retriever efficiencies improving owner returns by more than $60,000 per year.

"Every day we work alongside our customers and partners, exploring solutions to drive productivity. We've been waiting for something just like the Retriever," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply. "Versatran has come to market with an unmatched carrier option. We're proud to team up and add the Retriever to our national portfolio."

Dan Nissen, Versatran's director of sales, added: "The Versatran team is excited to partner with Curry Supply to represent our Retriever brand in the marketplace. Our companies share many similarities in terms of our culture, keeping our promises, as well as our core values. We believe this partnership will benefit both of our companies, and we look forward to many years of success in supporting the hauling and transport needs of our customers."

Curry Supply now offers the Retriever 20T and 15T models across the country. The group also will take part in launching Versatran's non-cdl 6T model early next year.

For more information, call 800/345-2829 or visit currysupply.com/Retriever.

