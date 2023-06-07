Kyle Cohoon, a long-time James River veteran experienced in the company’s various product lines, is the general manager of the Charlotte facility. (CEG photo)

The Charlotte, N.C., branch of James River Equipment has grown in popularity among both construction contractors and users of agricultural equipment over the past several years, and new developments there are likely to ensure that continues.

For one, the full-service dealership, known for specializing in John Deere-made equipment, recently got a new general manager in Kyle Cohoon, a long-time James River veteran experienced in the company's various product lines.

"I was previously the John Deere territory sales rep for James River Equipment, and then came on in 2019 to help out with compact sales because there is so much volume in this area," he said. "I also spent a little time over in Raleigh to fill in an open sales territory, then assumed some day-to-day tasks here in Charlotte before transitioning over to the general manager role."

Charlotte Branch Adds New Training Center

Another recent addition to Charlotte's James River store, located at 9550 Statesville Road in the Queen City, is an annex building designed to give its technicians the proper training on how to work on the machines that are sold or leased there, according to Cohoon.

"There has been a lot of advancement in construction equipment lately and John Deere has a pretty high standard that our technicians must reach to be certified to work on its machines," he said. "So, we have set up that building as a training facility, and eventually want it to become an onboarding and development center for all James River employees as they come into the company to give them a consistent feel of the place."

James River to Employ Trio of Equipment Simulators

But James River in Charlotte also is exploring the possibility of offering training for its customers that want their people to learn how to operate many of John Deere's new models.

The dealership's development center would house three new construction machine simulators to provide immersive training for people who lack experience in running John Deere equipment. Like flight simulators for pilot training, the devices employ sophisticated software that present trainees with the basics of working heavy construction pieces as well as virtual scenarios that they may encounter on a job site.

"Each of the three simulators cover the main construction product lines for John Deere," Cohoon said. "They have a three-panel screen that presents a view out the window of the cab, and they are equipped with motion platforms to give feedback to the operator. For instance, when learning to run an excavator in a simulator, and a trainee picks up a full bucket, he or she will feel the feedback in their seat as the bucket breaks out of the ground."

James River's idea is, because of acute shortages of construction workers and equipment operators, to offer this training opportunity to its customers along with part of a John Deere machine purchase or lease package.

"Anyone can say that they are a professional equipment operator or want to be one, but before you go and put them in a $300,000 to $400,000 machine, it is nice to know that they can actually set a section of pipe or be able to dig on a bench and load a truck safely," Cohoon said. "In addition, training them in a simulator means they are in a controlled environment where you can really vet them without damaging the machine or, more importantly, putting anyone in an unsafe situation."

John Deere Electric Models Add to Diverse Product Lines

Cohoon is excited about the many new types of equipment John Deere has released in 2023, particularly its more environmentally friendly machines.

"[The manufacturer] has released a lot of information on its new electric products, not only battery electric machines, but also the new hybrid technology that allows for better power delivery and incredible fuel savings. We will be seeing that on several products, including dozers and wheel loaders. Within the next couple of years, we expect to see battery electric power on the John Deere backhoe, compact wheel loader, and other products as well."

Besides its long association with John Deere Construction, James River Equipment also has forged close ties to other manufacturers, like SENNEBOGEN material handlers, and in recent years has brought on Cemen Tech and the Wirtgen line of products after that maker was purchased by John Deere in 2017.

"Now we carry Wirtgen mills and stabilizers, Vogele asphalt pavers, Hamm rollers, and the Kleemann crushing line," Cohoon said. "Plus, we have a whole material processing team that is set up to handle the specific needs of the crushing customers and equipment."

With all the changes and adjustments now firmly in place at the James River Equipment branch in Charlotte, the distributor is even better positioned than before to care for the needs of any construction customer in the region.

For more information, call 704/597-0211 or visit www.jamesriverequipment.com. CEG

