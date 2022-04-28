The DF 15000 and DF 20000 are mid-sized units capable of reaching throw ranges of 150 and 200 ft., respectively.

C.W. Machine Worx (WORX), headquartered in Carroll, Ohio, and Generac, based out of Waukesha, Wis., are partnering to offer customers a cost-effective dust suppression product.

Generac recently named WORX as the exclusive distributor of the Dust Fighter 15000 and 20000 models in the United States. Both options will be available to rent or purchase through WORX's dealer, Company Wrench.

The DF 15000 and DF 20000 are mid-sized units capable of reaching throw ranges of 150 and 200 ft., respectively. Both Dust Fighters are equipped with Generac generators and are mounted on sturdy, well-balanced trailers. Although the specifications are generally similar, the Dust Fighters weigh considerably less than other models. This makes transporting dust suppression equipment to multiple job sites easier and more affordable than ever, according to the company.

WORX is no stranger to the Dust Fighter product. WORX was the authorized Dust Fighter distributor 13 years ago when the product was owned by Tower Light. WORX stopped offering the Dust Fighter product to focus on manufacturing its own, domestic dust suppression product line. After successfully introducing the Dust Destroyer to the market, WORX began exploring other ways to establish itself as the leader in dust suppression equipment and technology.

WORX's Product Manager, Hugh Gordon, believes adding the Dust Fighter options to its product offering accomplishes this goal.

"We had tremendous success selling Dust Fighters in the past. I'm confident we will build upon this success because of the brand recognition and the price point in the market."

Gordon also explained how the collaboration between WORX and Generac resulted in a superior product for customers.

"All of our dust suppression products, including the DF 15000 and DF 20000, feature a wheelless base design. Instead of using tricycle wheels, which can tip over if it's top-heavy or stuck in a groove, WORX's balanced trailer allows for increased stability and mobility."

Reintroducing the DF 15000 and DF 20000 allows WORX to diversify its fleet with cost-effective options, which are appealing to a wider customer base.

"The price, paired with the weight, stability, and high-quality generator, separates this product from its competitors," Gordon said.

WORX offers a wide range of dust suppression solutions through its dealer, Company Wrench, as well as custom fabrication for specialty equipment needs.

For more information, visit https://www.cwmachineworx.com/ or https://www.companywrench.com/.

Today's top stories