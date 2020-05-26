--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Dakota AG's 'Power of Foam' Cleans, Degreases, Disinfects

Tue May 26, 2020 - National Edition #11
Dakota AG Innovations/CEG


This Bobcat is ready for cleaning. The Power of Foam cleaning system is used to degrease and sanitize. The result is a clean machine, ready to go to work on its next project. The Power of Foam cleaning system is safe for most surfaces, including engines. The Power of Foam is a product of Dakota AG Innovations available through JLG and proven by United Rentals. According to the company, “keeping a fleet clean, degreased and sanitary is more important than ever and the Power of Foam simplifies that process, just foam it on and rinse it off.” The Power of Foam is user-friendly and compatible with EPA-approved disinfectants and sanitizers, according to the company. One gallon of Shockwave concentrate combined with five gallons of Dakota Wash HD concentrate is blended with water inside the included mixing drum. This solution creates an all-in-one cleaner, degreaser and disinfectant.

The Power of Foam is a complete foam cleaning system compatible with EPA-approved disinfectants to combat the transmission of COVID-19. The Power of Foam is a product of Dakota AG Innovations available through JLG and proven by United Rentals. According to the company, "keeping a fleet clean, degreased and sanitary is more important than ever and the Power of Foam simplifies that process, just foam it on and rinse it off."

"This is the best way we found to help protect our rental customers and staff from COVID-19," said Chris Risnes, service manager of United Rentals, as he explained how the company is doing its part to slow the transmission of COVID-19. His location is one that is supplementing EPA-approved Shockwave disinfectant with the Power of Foam cleaning system on its rental fleet.

One gallon of Shockwave concentrate combined with five gallons of Dakota Wash HD concentrate is blended with water inside the included mixing drum. This solution creates an all-in-one cleaner, degreaser and disinfectant.

Dakota Wash HD, part of the Power of Foam product line, is a heavy-duty cleaner and degreaser that uses foam to clean, break down and encapsulate stubborn grease buildup while neutralizing the effects of chemicals and road salt. It will cut down on power washing time. Dakota Wash HD is "safe to use on most surfaces, including engine and battery compartments and its electronic components, yet powerful and effective enough to neutralize harsh and toxic chemicals." It is user-friendly and compatible with EPA-approved disinfectants and sanitizers, according to the company.

The Dakota Wash HD is applied using the Power of Foam wall-mounted foaming unit and can be installed in the wash bay. There are no electrical components and the wall-mounted unit is air-operated, feeds from a 55-gal. mixing drum positioned below the unit and includes a 70-ft. hose and foam applicator wand.

The Power of Foam cleaning system is available through JLG (JLG part number 70011987).

For more information, visit dakotaaginnovations.com/ur. CEG


Read more about...

COVID-19 Dakota AG Innovations JLG safety United Rentals


 