The most notable update to this body is the included universal mounting kit designed to fit 2020 and newer Ford, Ram and GM chassis.

Dakota Bodies announced the release of its new and improved weld together service body.

The weld together design of the Gen II Service Body provides a long-term, solid connection between parts to achieve increased structural integrity, according to the manufacturer. The most notable update to this body is the included universal mounting kit designed to fit 2020 and newer Ford, Ram and GM chassis.

Other major design updates include:

Compression T-handle door latches

Cast aluminum fenderettes

Silver zinc finish tailgate brackets

Fuel filler cup in streetside fender

Modernized bumper appearance

"I think customers will appreciate the modernized design elements, new price point and ease of upfitting with the universal mounting kit," said CEO Jeff Orthausis.

"Times change and it's important that we adapt and continuously grow our products to fit current and future needs."

The Gen II Service Body is completely customizable to fit each customer's needs. It is immediately available for quotes.

For more information, visit call 886/227-0071 or visit www.dakotabodies.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.