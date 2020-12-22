The city of Danbury, Conn., is looking to retain a commissioning agent in its ramp up to soliciting bids for the Ellsworth Avenue Elementary construction project.

The firm that is selected will provide the city with "all of the necessary commissioning services for the Ellsworth Avenue School Addition project from design through project completion and occupancy," according to the request for qualifications and proposals (RFQ/P) recently posted on the city of Dansbury website.

The Ellsworth Project will involve adding new learning space to the Family & Community Engagement Center on Osborne Street and join that building to the nearby elementary school.

The proposed school addition will convert an existing two-story building into seven classrooms and associated administrative space. The new structure will be located adjacent to the existing Ellsworth Avenue School and connected to its classrooms via a new corridor. The total floor area of the new addition to be commissioned is approximately 17,000 sq. ft., although that figure may change as the design progresses.

The Danbury Board of Education, along with the 2020 Danbury Public Schools Task Force, have identified a need for more space district wide as the student enrollment grows across all grade ranges. This project helps to address enrollment growth for pre-kindergarten through Grade 5.

The city intends for design and bidding to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, before construction begins this June 2021 in preparation for an August 2022 occupancy.

The commissioning agent (CxA) will be responsible for providing comprehensive services required to meet the State of Connecticut High Performance Building Standards. Work will include any necessary review of documents, attendance at meetings and preparation of reports as needed.

The CxA chosen for the Ellsworth Avenue School expansion is expected to plan, schedule, review, coordinate and oversee the implementation of all commissioning process activities. That firm or individual will report to the city of Danbury and coordinate with its officials and the design team throughout the project.

The city's RFQ/P, issued Dec. 14, read, "This is a fast-paced project, and time is of the essence," adding "the CxA will be expected to begin work immediately upon the execution of a contract."

Sealed qualifications and proposal packages must be submitted to Charles J. Volpe Jr., Purchasing Agent, City of Danbury, 155 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. Submissions will be accepted at that location until Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. No extensions will be granted.