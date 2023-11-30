List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Danfoss Power Solutions Expands Tractor Valve Platform, Enabling Use On Wider Range of Models

    Thu November 30, 2023 - National Edition
    Danfoss Power Solutions


    Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, has enhanced its tractor valve platform with additional electrohydraulic module sizes as well as new mechanical modules, enabling the valve to be used on a wider range of tractor models.

    Proven in farm fields for more than 20 years, Danfoss' tractor valve provides rear implement, front implement and front loader control.

    Built on the PVG 32 proportional valve platform, the tractor valve offers a variety of components and features specific to agricultural applications. A range of valve modules — inlets, working modules for auxiliary functions, hitch modules, top-mounted modules and endplates — enable customization for each specific application.

    Danfoss has added zero-leak electrohydraulic PVBZ 16, 40, and 48 modules to the platform, which enables the valve to cover flow rates of up to 44.9 gal. per minute. The new sizes enable customers to tailor the flow rate for each service more accurately.

    All PVBZ modules are based on the PVG 32 platform, eliminating the need for interface plates and allowing them to be combined in numerous configurations to match customer needs. The new modules are compatible with PVE electrohydraulic actuators.

    For tractors with mechanical implement actuation requirements, Danfoss has added zero-leak mechanical MVBZ modules to its valve platform. The MVBZ modules can be combined with the electrohydraulic PVBZ modules, enabling the use of mechanical modules for auxiliary function control and electrohydraulic modules for hitch control. The new mechanical modules also enable the valve to be used on base-model tractors.

    "Danfoss tractor valves have long been used on many of the top tractor brands worldwide. With these enhancements to our valve platform, we are now a full-line valve supplier able to meet the needs of a wider range of tractor models, from small to large and basic to advanced," said Jonas Lauersen, senior sales development manager, Spool Valve Solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions.

    "The valve offers a number of benefits, including a high degree of design flexibility and minimized parasitic losses. Danfoss' unmatched global service and support rounds out the offering, providing our customers with a complete package."

    For more information, visit https://www.danfoss.com/en-us/products/dps/valves-and-actuators/valves/pvg-proportional-valves/

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Industry Embracing, Adopting AI Technology at Record Clip

    Swift Action Reopens I-10 in Los Angeles After Fire

    Hawk Falls Bridge Replacement Proceeds in Pennsylvania

    Allen Butler, Webber Lead 'Top Priority' Amarillo Job

    VIDEO: Autonomous Excavator Constructs a Dry-Stone Wall

    JLG Opens Las Vegas Service Center

    Rehabilitation of Quechee Gorge Bridge Under Way in Hartford, Vt.

    Caterpillar 6020B Shovel Goes to Work in Coal Country



     

    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment Tractors






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA