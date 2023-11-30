Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, has enhanced its tractor valve platform with additional electrohydraulic module sizes as well as new mechanical modules, enabling the valve to be used on a wider range of tractor models.

Proven in farm fields for more than 20 years, Danfoss' tractor valve provides rear implement, front implement and front loader control.

Built on the PVG 32 proportional valve platform, the tractor valve offers a variety of components and features specific to agricultural applications. A range of valve modules — inlets, working modules for auxiliary functions, hitch modules, top-mounted modules and endplates — enable customization for each specific application.

Danfoss has added zero-leak electrohydraulic PVBZ 16, 40, and 48 modules to the platform, which enables the valve to cover flow rates of up to 44.9 gal. per minute. The new sizes enable customers to tailor the flow rate for each service more accurately.

All PVBZ modules are based on the PVG 32 platform, eliminating the need for interface plates and allowing them to be combined in numerous configurations to match customer needs. The new modules are compatible with PVE electrohydraulic actuators.

For tractors with mechanical implement actuation requirements, Danfoss has added zero-leak mechanical MVBZ modules to its valve platform. The MVBZ modules can be combined with the electrohydraulic PVBZ modules, enabling the use of mechanical modules for auxiliary function control and electrohydraulic modules for hitch control. The new mechanical modules also enable the valve to be used on base-model tractors.

"Danfoss tractor valves have long been used on many of the top tractor brands worldwide. With these enhancements to our valve platform, we are now a full-line valve supplier able to meet the needs of a wider range of tractor models, from small to large and basic to advanced," said Jonas Lauersen, senior sales development manager, Spool Valve Solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions.

"The valve offers a number of benefits, including a high degree of design flexibility and minimized parasitic losses. Danfoss' unmatched global service and support rounds out the offering, providing our customers with a complete package."

For more information, visit https://www.danfoss.com/en-us/products/dps/valves-and-actuators/valves/pvg-proportional-valves/

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories