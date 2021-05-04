Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue May 04, 2021 - National Edition
Danuser has introduced a new mounting system to make its EP Auger compatible for mini skid steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up to 42 percent stronger, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces, according to the manufacturer.
"Models range from 6 to 35 gpm and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi, making this a very versatile tool for the construction and agricultural industries," said Glenn Danuser, company co-owner.
Other features include the following:
Mounts also are available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid steer models.
For more information, visit Danuser.com.