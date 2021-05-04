Equipmentdown-arrow
Danuser Introduces Mini Skid Steer Mounted EP Auger System

Tue May 04, 2021 - National Edition
Danuser


Most vehicles with 72 in. or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-ft.-length augers.
Danuser has introduced a new mounting system to make its EP Auger compatible for mini skid steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up to 42 percent stronger, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces, according to the manufacturer.

"Models range from 6 to 35 gpm and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi, making this a very versatile tool for the construction and agricultural industries," said Glenn Danuser, company co-owner.

Other features include the following:

  • The mount utilizes the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit).
  • Swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right, forward-to-back leveling.
  • Most vehicles with 72 in. or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-ft.-length augers. Hinge pin heights 71 in. or shorter require 3-ft.-length augers, maximum.

Mounts also are available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid steer models.

For more information, visit Danuser.com.




