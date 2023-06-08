List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Deanco Holds Successful Philadelphia, Miss., Sale

    Thu June 08, 2023 - Southeast Edition #12
    CEG


    A great turnout of bidders for Deanco's Philadelphia, Miss., sale helped to make the May 24 auction a success. The sale featured a huge selection of pickups and over the road trucks and a good-looking line-up of construction equipment, compact machines, attachments and all kinds of miscellaneous support equipment.

    Deanco's next Philadelphia, Miss., auction is scheduled for July 19, 2023. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Test operating some machines of interest are Evan Williams (in cab) and Walker Hawks of Peachtree Outdoors, a hardscaping business based in Athens, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Looking over some of the Deere dozers in the sale lineup are Marty Wardlaw (L) and his son, Craig Wardlaw of Pattsville Farms, Warren, Ark. These guys also do some contract dirt work. (CEG photo)
    Maddon Harbour (L) and his grandfather, Shot Harbour of Custom Metal Work, Dekalb, Miss., were interested in this Komatsu PC60 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Five new AGT Industrial QH12 mini excavators caught the attention of Rodney Tullos (L) of Tullos Trucking, Batesville, Miss., and Damon Plummer, a homebuilder, also based in Batesville, Miss. (CEG photo)
    The featured trucks line the entry road of all the Deanco – Philadelphia, Miss. auctions. (CEG photo)
    If the price is right, this Ingersoll-Rand DD110 asphalt compactor might be working full-time on a private airstrip in Carthage, Miss., for owner Tony Jolly, who opened up the machine and is giving it a good once over before the bidding begun. (CEG photo)
    Operating and considering the purchase of a Cat 304e2 mini excavator are John Cameron (in cab) and Daniel Cameron of Cameron’s Quail Preserve, Aliceville, Ala. (CEG photo)
    The small Cat dozer lineup was looking good at this sale. (CEG photo)
    Sometimes you just need to step away and find a quiet place to study the auction catalogue. (CEG photo)




