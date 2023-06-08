Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu June 08, 2023 - Southeast Edition #12
A great turnout of bidders for Deanco's Philadelphia, Miss., sale helped to make the May 24 auction a success. The sale featured a huge selection of pickups and over the road trucks and a good-looking line-up of construction equipment, compact machines, attachments and all kinds of miscellaneous support equipment.
Deanco's next Philadelphia, Miss., auction is scheduled for July 19, 2023. CEG