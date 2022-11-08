This rendering shows the former Solon Manufacturing mill on the island in downtown Skowhegan as it will look once a redevelopment project estimated to cost approximately $15 million is concluded in about two years. Plans call for Skowhegan-based Bigelow Brewing Co. to move into the building, which will also have a hotel and apartments. (Rendering courtesy of Nova Concepts)

Construction has begun on a $15 million plan to transform the former Solon Manufacturing mill in downtown Waterville, Maine, into a brewery, housing and a hotel. City officials hope the project, on an island in the Kennebec River, will complement other local efforts in the works and boost economic development.

The historic 80,000-sq.-ft. mill, at 7 Island Ave., was bought five years ago by Jeff and Pam Powers, owners of Bigelow Brewing Co., and sold recently to High Tide Capital LLC of Bangor, the Waterville Morning Sentinel reported Nov. 5.

"Rehabbing an old mill building like that, there's definitely a different set of issues for someone to deal with, but it's very rewarding in the end," Town Manager Christina Almand told the Waterville newspaper.

High Tide, which has done revitalization projects in Bangor and elsewhere, plans to have the Bigelow brewery and tap room anchor the ground floor. A 15- to 20-room hotel, also on the first floor, will feature large rooms designed for overnight or extended stays. In addition, 45 apartments are planned on the second through fourth floors, according to Dash Davidson who, along with Max Patinkin, are High Tide's principals.

Davidson said there will be green space surrounding the building, amenities in the basement serving the apartments and hotel, and 7,000 sq. ft. of roof deck overlooking the nearby Weston Dam and riverwalk.

The development in the Somerset County town is expected to be completed within two years, he added.

"We are starting construction immediately," Davidson said in an email to the Morning Sentinel. "Roofers are on site to begin installing a new roof on the building."

Christian Savage, executive director of the Somerset Economic Development Corp. (SCDC), said his organization has been working with Bigelow Brewing for more than four years on the project.

"From conception to purchase, design and now construction, I've been very impressed with Bigelow's passion for the project," Savage said in an email. "Of course, it will help the business expand production and sales in the new downtown location, but [the Powers'] have always viewed this more of a win for the downtown area than their business. A new brewery for locals and visitors, much needed downtown housing units, and the beautification of a historic building is what has been driving [them] to see this project through."

He noted the couple's partnership with High Tide accelerated the project, prompting the beginning of the roof's reconstruction.

"This will be one of the more impactful projects Skowhegan has seen and frankly adds to the ongoing momentum Skowhegan is undergoing," Savage told the Waterville news source.

Century Old Mill Being Reborn

The mill was constructed in 1922 and originally housed Maine Spinning Co., according to information provided by the SCDC. The textile company was at its height from the 1940s to the 1970s, when it employed 300 people and produced up to two million pounds of yarn for markets around the country.

Later, the building and factory was acquired by Solon Manufacturing, which operated until 2005. It produced a variety of wooden, plastic, and metal products for the medical, industrial and food markets. The building changed hands several times but has remained mostly vacant for the last 17 years.

The Maine Historic Preservation Commission in August announced that the mill was added to the National Register of Historic Places because of the influential role Maine Spinning Co. played in the textile industry in the state for much of the 20th century.

The building is one of several such structures in the region undergoing a transformation. Developers are planning to spend more than $30 million on the first phase of redevelopment of one of the Lockwood Mill buildings extending south of downtown Waterville. And in Lisbon, officials are hoping the former Worumbo Mill can once again become an economic catalyst for that town.

Town Also Seeing Transformation

Skowhegan, meanwhile, has several projects in various stages of development, including a new elementary school off Heselton Street and a public safety building on East Madison Road expected to be ready for occupancy next June.

Another project, The River Park, formerly known as Run of River, will have the only adjustable wave on the Kennebec, which will allow for whitewater rafting competitions and other events. The park will be accessible from downtown by a stairway, and audience seating is planned. In addition, approximately 50 mi. of trails are proposed for the area.

Main Street Skowhegan, a nonprofit focused on revitalization, received $2 million in federal funding to redevelop the downtown riverfront, which overlooks the Kennebec River gorge, in anticipation of Skowhegan's future river park.

Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, said redeveloping the mill into a mixed-use facility with residential units is going to transform the downtown into a place where people not only work but also live, bringing new vibrancy to the heart of the community.

"Add to that a river park with a promenade, trails, river access and enhanced whitewater, and downtown Skowhegan becomes one of the most attractive new places to live in Maine," she said in an email to the Waterville news outlet.

"People will be able to live within a stone's throw of shops, restaurants and recreation opportunities, and instead of our downtown shutting down at 5 p.m., we'll see people out and about walking, biking and enjoying our riverfront seven days a week, all year long."

MaineDOT, Skowhegan Partner on Village Center

The town is partnering with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) and Main Street Skowhegan on a program called the Village Partnership Initiative to help plan a broad approach to downtown design, according to Almand. Residents in June approved the work to develop a vision for reinvestment and revitalization of Skowhegan's village center.

Each of the different projects under way has the potential to affect traffic flow through town, she explained, so a study for constructing a new bridge across the Kennebec River has been put on hold for now.

"We want to take a step back and look at it comprehensively," she said, adding Skowhegan will look for a consultant to help with planning phases, and the town would seek grants to make major improvements to vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle travel. Federal funds also will be sought.

"All the different projects are in different phases, but I think we're going to see a lot of changes over the next 24 to 60 months," Almand said, noting that more housing in the area is needed.

"In addition to that," she said, "I think any time an old mill building is being rehabilitated in a community, it's a positive project and I love to see those mixed-use buildings."

