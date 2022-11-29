List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Deere Reports Net Income of $2.246B for Q4, $7.131B for Fiscal Year

Tue November 29, 2022 - National Edition
John Deere


Deere & Company reported net income of $2.246 billion for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 30, 2022, or $7.44 per share, compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2021.

For fiscal-year 2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, in fiscal 2021.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37 percent, to $15.536 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and rose 19 percent, to $52.577 billion, for the full year. Equipment operations net sales were $14.351 billion for the quarter and $47.917 billion for the year, compared with corresponding totals of $10.276 billion and $39.737 billion in 2021.

"Deere's strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We're proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production and deliver products to our customers."

Company Outlook, Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.

"Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure," May said. "These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive and sustainable."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




