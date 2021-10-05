Approximately 92 percent of the assets in the September Fort Worth auction were sold to U.S. buyers, including 43 percent to Texans.

Ritchie Bros.' latest Texas auction attracted more than 12,600 online bidders from 64 countries to compete for more than 4,300 items consigned by more than 600 sellers. As a result of this unprecedented demand, Ritchie Bros.' Fort Worth auction generated more than $57 million in gross transaction value.

"We continue to drive record-breaking demand, with bidders up 17 percent from last September, and we have the best auctioneers in the business working to get our consignors every extra bid," said Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "Leading up to and during the auction, we safely welcomed thousands of interested buyers to inspect assets in person. The market is strong right now and buyers are proving it with very aggressive bidding. It's a great time to sell and we have a ton of upcoming opportunities, including our final Fort Worth auction of the year in December."

Approximately 92 percent of the assets in the September Fort Worth auction were sold to U.S. buyers, including 43 percent to Texans, while the remaining 8 percent was sold to international buyers from as far away as Belgium, Ecuador and Taiwan. Leading up to the event, online equipment views per lot and PriorityBids were up 9 percent from last September.

Five Big Sellers in Fort Worth:

2020 John Deere 850L WLT cable plow — $485,000

2012 Kobelco CK1100G 110-ton crawler crane — $315,000

2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor — $255,000

2018 Western Star 4900SB quad-axle hydro vac truck — $250,00

2018 Freightliner Coronado 122 day cab truck tractor — $117,000.

