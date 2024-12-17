Des Moines Airport is expanding to accommodate increasing passenger traffic, with a $770 million plan led by Weitz and Turner. Local communities contribute $28 million for the project. Construction focuses on energy efficiency and recycling materials.

Photo courtesy of Des Moines Airport and Weitz Construction Excavations are under way to update a facility that carries about 30 million passengers per year.

Des Moines is the largest city in Iowa and one of the larger cities in the Upper Midwest. The state's capital city sits at the junction of major regional freeways of I-80 and I-35 and handles heavy traffic in all directions. Originally established at the confluence of the Raccoon and Des Moines River, the city carries considerable water traffic, both commercial and recreation.

Photo courtesy of Des Moines Airport and Weitz Construction

It only makes sense that the city also would have a modern airport to support and enhance the travel needs of the region. The Des Moines Airport Authority is updating a facility that carries about 30 million passengers per year and has been increasing at around 4 percent per year. The original airport terminal was constructed in 1948, with the last major expansion done in the 1990s.

Airport authority leaders believe the facilities are straining to provide adequate service, and it is time for an upgrade with an eye to the future. Planners are looking to expand the "head of the house" first for $445 million. This expansion will encompass ticket counters, baggage screening areas, six additional gates, new restaurants, gifts shops and six jet bridges. This upgrade will be finished in 2026. Additional plans will eventually encompass 22 more gates at a total cost of about $770 million.

A construction team headed by Weitz and Turner will bring the recently completed plans into reality. HNTB designed the airport's new look. Construction activity is under way with earthwork; concrete being poured for foundations; basements and retaining walls. Some runway aprons are being broken up and hauled off to make room for new construction.

Kevin Foley, of the Des Moines Airport Authority, sees congestion almost every day at the facility.

"The head of the house is one of our biggest pinch points," he said. "Passengers must endure long lines just getting to the ticket counters. There's lots of congestion for them. We have just six screening lines, so it is difficult for TSA to handle the passenger demand."

Foley is not alone in recognizing the needs. Some 20 communities in the area have contributed about $28 million so "their" airport could be expanded.

"A modern user-friendly terminal is vital to not only the residents of Polk County, but to all central Iowa," said Tom Hockensmith, Polk County board chair. "Our board clearly recognizes the value of this important community investment which is why we are proud to be leading the way in terms of commitments by local governments to make this project happen."

Photo courtesy of Des Moines Airport and Weitz Construction

During construction the work teams are seeking to reduce the project's energy consumption.

"We are building with energy efficient materials, resulting in a 37 percent reduction in energy consumption," said Foley. "Our contractors are planning on recycling 50 percent of the material when the old terminal is demolished. The concrete is being crushed and used on site as a base material in roads and runways."

Steel recovered from the terminal demolition also will be recycled.

The airport has additional activity on its campus as it houses the 132nd Wing of Iowa Air National Guard.

The contractor is using geopiers to avoid over excavating in the construction of the new terminal. Also called a rammed aggregate pier, the process strengthens soil to support structures being built above.

Dan Solem, project executive of the Weitz/Turner team, noted that the workers will be using side-dump trailers for more accurate placement of material.

"We also will be using excavators for demolition and utility installations and will use cranes for hoisting operations."

The joint venture will emphasize safety, of course.

"Safety is the highest priority for Weitz/Turner," said Solem. "Our team fosters a positive safety culture and adheres to a philosophy of continuous improvement." CEG

