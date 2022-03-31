List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Deutz Corporation Names David Evans President, CEO

Thu March 31, 2022 - National Edition
Deutz Corporation


David Evans
David Evans

David Evans is Deutz Corporation's new president and CEO, effective April 1, 2022. Evans replaces current President and CEO Bob Mann, who is retiring after 16 years in that role.

Evans will now be responsible for guiding Deutz's operations in the Americas, including the company's value-add production facility in Pendergrass, Ga.; Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines; and Deutz Power Centers and Service Centers.

Evans brings a track record of driving strategic, operational and commercial improvement in industrial manufacturing organizations to his new role at Deutz. He most recently served as president and CEO of Kauffman Engineering, a manufacturer of custom electrical solutions for diverse industrial markets.

Prior his tenure with Kauffman Engineering, Evans was president and CEO of Oerlikon Drive Systems Americas and Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette, Ind., where he helped lead efforts to expand into electrification in off-highway markets. He previously held executive roles with SMW Automotive, TRW Automotive, Booz-Allen and Hamilton and NCR.

Evans has lived and worked in North America and Europe, as well as run businesses in Asia and South America, making him an excellent fit with the global Deutz organization, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.deutzamericas.com.




Today's top stories

Excavation, Utility Work Complete On New $920M Hospital at University of Michigan

VIDEO: State Gas Tax Adjustments Have Limited Impacts on Pump Prices, ARTBA Analysis Shows

ODOT, Kokosing Employ New Technique for Unique Soil Challenge On $352M I-75 Project

Caterpillar Updates Large Asphalt Paver Line

With My Komatsu, Contractors Get Impactful Visual Analyses of Telematics Data for a Mixed Fleet

Skanska Leader Sees Work as Service to Greater Community

VIDEO: AEC Professionals Focus on Driving Business with 360-Degree Cameras

Two Road Construction Projects in Rhode Island Get Under Way as Spring Returns



 

Read more about...

Business News Deutz Employee News






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo