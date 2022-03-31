David Evans

David Evans is Deutz Corporation's new president and CEO, effective April 1, 2022. Evans replaces current President and CEO Bob Mann, who is retiring after 16 years in that role.

Evans will now be responsible for guiding Deutz's operations in the Americas, including the company's value-add production facility in Pendergrass, Ga.; Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines; and Deutz Power Centers and Service Centers.

Evans brings a track record of driving strategic, operational and commercial improvement in industrial manufacturing organizations to his new role at Deutz. He most recently served as president and CEO of Kauffman Engineering, a manufacturer of custom electrical solutions for diverse industrial markets.

Prior his tenure with Kauffman Engineering, Evans was president and CEO of Oerlikon Drive Systems Americas and Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette, Ind., where he helped lead efforts to expand into electrification in off-highway markets. He previously held executive roles with SMW Automotive, TRW Automotive, Booz-Allen and Hamilton and NCR.

Evans has lived and worked in North America and Europe, as well as run businesses in Asia and South America, making him an excellent fit with the global Deutz organization, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.deutzamericas.com.

