(L-R) are Will Hicks, general manager of Deutz Power Center Eastern Region; Nick Vermet, vice president of Deutz Power Center Operations; and Ben Sanders, general manager of Deutz Power Center Western Region.

Deutz Corporation has modified the organizational structure of its Deutz Power Centers nationwide as the company continues to expand its footprint and service offerings.

Effective immediately, Deutz Power Centers will transition to an East-West structure with the general managers from each region reporting to Dominick "Nick" Vermet, vice president of Deutz Power Center operations, until his retirement in December 2022. After Vermet's departure, the two general managers will report to David Evans, Deutz president and CEO.

"The Deutz Power Center concept has been very successful since we launched our first location back in 2016," said Vermet. "Over the past six years, we've grown to include nine locations nationwide, each of which offers an extensive range of value-added products and services. Now is the ideal time to restructure in anticipation of future growth so that we can continue exceeding customer expectations."

Will Hicks, current branch manager at Deutz Power Center Southeast will become the general manager of the Deutz Power Center's East Region. Hicks will oversee the branch managers and operations managers of the following Deutz Power Centers: Florida South (West Palm Beach), Florida North (Jacksonville), Southeast (Rock Hill, S.C.), Atlantic (Atlantic City, N.J.) and Great Lakes (Elgin, Ill.).

Ben Sanders, current branch manager at Deutz Power Center Midwest, will become the general manager of Deutz Power Center's West Region. Branch managers and operations managers of the following Deutz Power Centers will report to Sanders: West (North Las Vegas, Nev.), Mid America (Mansfield, Texas), Midwest (North Kansas City, Mo.) and St. Louis (Earth City, Mo.).

Matt McQuinn, the former service supervisor at Deutz Power Center Midwest, will take over Sanders' role as the branch manager at that location. Nick Crossland will leave his current role as a service technician to become the service supervisor for Deutz Power Center Midwest reporting to McQuinn. Steven Long will take on the role of operations manager of Deutz Power Center Southeast, and Gary Lewis will become the operations manager of Deutz Power Center St. Louis.

"All of these gentlemen have done a remarkable job over the years, working hard to earn their new roles and responsibilities," Vermet said. "As I prepare to retire, I am confident that their leadership will continue to guide Deutz Power Centers to even more success in the years to come."

Deutz Power Centers provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources closer to smaller and mid-sized machinery manufacturers that utilize Deutz products. These manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs.

Deutz Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

For more information, visit www.deutzsupport.com and www.deutzamericas.com.

