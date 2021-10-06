Mark Guriel

Deutz Corporation has chosen a location for its newest Deutz Power Center. The new facility, Deutz Power Center West, will be located at 6150 East Tropical Parkway, Suite 135 in North Las Vegas, Nev.

The new location will be open for business on Nov. 1, 2021.

"When we began discussing the need for a new Power Center in the western U.S., Las Vegas immediately came to mind because of the large number of rental companies here who support the city's important trade show and convention industry," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for Deutz Corporation.

"We're excited to have found an excellent facility in North Las Vegas that will help us not only serve that industry, but also our customers in nearby California who will now have far better access to Deutz service and parts."

Jacob Tillack of Las Vegas has been hired as the new location's service manager. Tillack comes to Deutz with extensive experience that includes positions as a field service technician and as a technical service manager for companies in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

"We formed a solid base for Deutz Power Center West by bringing Mark Guriel out from our facility in Norcross, Georgia, to become the branch manager here," Vermet said. "Now, we've brought another extremely competent and talented individual on board by hiring Jacob. His experience working with and managing technicians in the trucking industry has given him just the right perspective on the value of quick, quality service. Jacob understands that downtime means lost revenue, and we know he will bring that sense of urgency to his work with Deutz Power Center West."

Deutz Power Center West has a fully stocked parts counter and provides regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via a team of mobile service technicians. Some mobile technicians will be permanently located in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Bakersfield, Calif., making it possible to quickly assist customers in those areas.

Like all Deutz Power Centers, the new North Las Vegas location also provides OEMS with dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources. These manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Deutz Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

For more information about Deutz Power Centers, visit www.deutzsupport.com. For more information about Deutz Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, visit www.deutzamericas.com.

Today's top stories