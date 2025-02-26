List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    DEVELON Brings Three Heavy Hitters to World of Asphalt

    DEVELON introduces the DD130 dozer, DTL35 compact track loader and DL280-7 wheel loader at World of Asphalt 2025. These heavy hitters offer superior performance and versatility for asphalt projects. Expert staff available for demos and questions at booth 6719.

    Wed February 26, 2025 - National Edition
    DEVELON


    Asphalt paving and aggregates professionals can get an up-close look at three DEVELON machines during World of Asphalt 2025.
    DEVELON photo
    Asphalt paving and aggregates professionals can get an up-close look at three DEVELON machines during World of Asphalt 2025.

    Asphalt paving and aggregates professionals can get an up-close look at three DEVELON machines during World of Asphalt 2025: a dozer, a compact track loader and a wheel loader.

    DEVELON will showcase the following equipment at World of Asphalt, March 25– 27, 2025, at the America's Center Convention Complex (booth 6719):

    • DD130 dozer

    • DTL35 compact track loader

    • DL280-7 wheel loader

    "World of Asphalt is a leading event for the asphalt and paving industry, and we're excited to be an exhibitor again in 2025," said Winta Bereket, marketing manager of DEVELON. "At our booth, attendees can explore our compact and heavy construction equipment that can help in asphalt production, maintenance and paving. Our subject matter experts will be on hand to provide walk-arounds and answer questions as well."

    "The DD130 dozer delivers superior pushing power, excellent visibility and easy operation to ensure that surfaces are properly prepared for laying asphalt or other aggregate material," said DEVELON. "The machine is equipped with a 2D grade control system and MY DEVELON fleet management. The DEVELON dozer is also customizable with 3D Machine Guidance and Control System as an aftermarket option."

    With top-of-the-line horsepower, the DTL35 compact track loader offers maneuverability, travel speed and power to move materials like sand, gravel and asphalt mix around job sites, DEVELON has a compact equipment attachment lineup for the DTL35 that offers more than a dozen attachments to enhance the compact track loader's versatility, according to DEVELON.

    "The DL280-7 wheel loader is the ideal size for many of today's asphalt and paving projects," said DEVELON. "Small enough to work on busy job sites, the machine is capable of performing asphalt tasks using a 3-cubic-yard bucket. It offers exceptional operator visibility from inside the cab; plus it's equipped with the exclusive standard Transparent Bucket feature. A high-lift configuration is available for additional dump height and reach when loading trucks."




